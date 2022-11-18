Read full article on original website
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition — filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans’ Senate campaign arm — asks the state’s high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Democratic challenger concedes to Rep. David Valadao in California House race
California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California’s 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao. Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn’t intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.
GOP states seek to defend Covid-19 migrant expulsion policy in case where court struck policy down
Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border. The 15 GOP states filed the request...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn’t ‘doing enough’ about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn’t think the Biden administration is “doing enough” to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told “CNN This Morning” that her state bore “the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington.”...
