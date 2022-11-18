California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California’s 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao. Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn’t intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO