STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Lawrence County man charged with child exploitation following investigation
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Lawrence County was arrested Monday and charged with a child sexual exploitation offense. 45-year-old Saul E. Carcamo was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation was opened after detectives with Kentucky State Police discovered him uploading pictures of child exploitation online.
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on […]
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of November 14-18
INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. 22-T-00428 COMMONWEALTH VS. MORROE-PRATER, JAMES B. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00429 COMMONWEALTH VS. WOLFORD, TITUS L. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00430 COMMONWEALTH VS. BOWEN, NORENE M. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00431 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADAMS, CAREY L. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00434 COMMONWEALTH VS. CASTLE, ROBERT...
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heading into Thanksgiving, Don Ratliff is grateful he and his wife escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed the home they’d lived in 43 years. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Ratliff said. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, his wife’s caregiver alerted him a fire had...
Vehicle crashes into shop on Route 10 in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10. They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went […]
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
West Virginia man arrested on strangulation and domestic battery charges
BEECH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested on multiple criminal charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek area on Saturday, November 19th by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from police officers from the Gilbert Police Department.
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The slide has been cleared and the highway is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. Crews are responding to a rock slide that has all lanes of Highway 80 blocked in Knott County. WYMT Weather Spotter...
Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
