golfmagic.com

Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
GolfWRX

Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
ALBANY, NY
Golf.com

Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize

When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
NAPLES, FL
GolfWRX

7 equipment takeaways from the PGA Tour Champions (including Bernhard Langer’s INCREDIBLE iron setup)

During most weeks, GolfWRX.com reports live from the practice rounds of PGA Tour events, but occasionally we check out the Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions as well. To be honest, I personally think most amateurs can learn way more from the equipment setups on the LPGA and Champions Tour, but that’s another story for another day. I’ll save the gear lessons and get right to the seriously cool, custom, and throwback equipment that I spotted recently at Phoenix Country Club for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Veteran pro opens up on run that’s taken him from the world 400s — to top 30

Rewind to May 2021, and Seamus Power is a name maybe even the golf junkies hadn’t heard of. Back then, the Irishman who played junior golf with the likes of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy had managed to finish inside the PGA Tour’s top 125 only once in four seasons. He represented Ireland in the 2016 Summer Olympics, but some 18 months ago, he wasn’t even in the top 400 in the world and had missed five of nine cuts to start the season.
GolfWRX

Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco

Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
Golf.com

Never do this with your wedges, says Top 100 Teacher

How do golfers hit more greens? It starts by selecting the right club, and if you are in that tricky — and crucial — wedge range, one GOLF Top 100 Teacher says there’s one thing you should never do: muscle up. Todd Sones, who is based in...
Golf.com

Save big on these 7 pairs of sporty and stylish women’s golf shoes

In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday shopping season is on in full force. That means now is the perfect time to snag some deals for the golf lover on your list — or hey, even yourself!. Check out seven pairs of stylish women’s golf shoes we love...

