golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Louis Oosthuizen teeters on missing three majors next season as three LIV golfers earn spots in 2023 British Open
Unless the R&A announces a change in the criteria for earning spots in the British Open, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen will have a chance to play next July at Royal Liverpool because he won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews. All past winners are given a spot in the field until they reach age 60.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $7 million purse, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the CME Group Tour Championship...
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
golfmagic.com
Nick Faldo calls out Rickie Fowler again as he makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Sir Nick Faldo has called on Rickie Fowler to ditch his famous orange outfits as he predicted Tiger Woods and son Charlie will win the 2022 PNC Championship despite not being confirmed in the field yet. Faldo recently joined ESPN's College Game Day. It's the same programme that Jordan Spieth...
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo makes bold Tiger call and aims cheeky dig at Rickie Fowler during ESPN appearance
Back in 2021, golf legend Nick Faldo took a shot at Rickie Fowler. After missing the cut of the 2021 Masters, Faldo said that Fowler now would have the time to “film another six commercials”. The 65-year-old, who recently retired from the broadcasting booth, apologized for the comments...
Golf Digest
Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident
Tom Watson made his debut as an honorary starter at the Masters this past April, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the beloved Augusta National tradition. Whether the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer will be in shape to do it again in 2023 is unclear, however, after a recent post from him on Twitter.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm calls OWGR a "JOKE" after learning more about latest DP World Tour win
Jon Rahm has labelled the Official World Golf Rankings system as "a bit of a joke" after he clinched a third DP World Tour Championship since 2017 and landed his second victory in his last four starts around the world. Rahm earlier in the week told GolfMagic and the rest...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize
When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a...
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 RSM Classic
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Adam Svensson. The 28-year-old Canadian earned his first-ever win on Tour on Sunday at the 2022 RSM Classic thanks to two clutch birdies late in the final round that sealed the deal for a bogey-free 6-under 64 and a two-shot victory at 19 under.
GolfWRX
7 equipment takeaways from the PGA Tour Champions (including Bernhard Langer’s INCREDIBLE iron setup)
During most weeks, GolfWRX.com reports live from the practice rounds of PGA Tour events, but occasionally we check out the Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions as well. To be honest, I personally think most amateurs can learn way more from the equipment setups on the LPGA and Champions Tour, but that’s another story for another day. I’ll save the gear lessons and get right to the seriously cool, custom, and throwback equipment that I spotted recently at Phoenix Country Club for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
New Aerial Shots of Augusta National Show Extended 13th Hole
The famed par-5 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened ahead of the 2023 Masters.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned the season-ending LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. In difficult, windy conditions throughout much of Sunday, Ko was good enough to earn a two-shot win over Leona Maguire with a final round of 2-under 70. Maguire finished in solo second place, behind Ko's winning total of 17-under 271.
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
Golf.com
Veteran pro opens up on run that’s taken him from the world 400s — to top 30
Rewind to May 2021, and Seamus Power is a name maybe even the golf junkies hadn’t heard of. Back then, the Irishman who played junior golf with the likes of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy had managed to finish inside the PGA Tour’s top 125 only once in four seasons. He represented Ireland in the 2016 Summer Olympics, but some 18 months ago, he wasn’t even in the top 400 in the world and had missed five of nine cuts to start the season.
GolfWRX
Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco
Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
Golf.com
Never do this with your wedges, says Top 100 Teacher
How do golfers hit more greens? It starts by selecting the right club, and if you are in that tricky — and crucial — wedge range, one GOLF Top 100 Teacher says there’s one thing you should never do: muscle up. Todd Sones, who is based in...
Golf.com
Save big on these 7 pairs of sporty and stylish women’s golf shoes
In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday shopping season is on in full force. That means now is the perfect time to snag some deals for the golf lover on your list — or hey, even yourself!. Check out seven pairs of stylish women’s golf shoes we love...
