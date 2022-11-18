Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors

Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
iheart.com
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Thanksgiving may be known as the holiday where you gather with family and friends to reflect on your gratitude over the past year, but it's also a time of stuffing yourself with delicious food. If you enjoy the classic Thanksgiving dishes but not the cooking or cleanup, there are fortunately plenty of restaurants around offering their takes on the classic meal.
live5news.com
One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
charlestondaily.net
Emeline’s Annual Tree Lighting Event Returns (Charleston, SC) – Thursday, December 1, 2022
Emeline to unveil Christmas décor by Tara Guérard and host festive community event. CHARLESTON, S.C., November 22, 2022 – Emeline, a boutique hotel located in Charleston’s historic district, is kicking off the holiday season Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. with its annual tree lighting ceremony. The evening will debut the custom holiday decorations by acclaimed local event designer Tara Guérard, holiday treats, shopping, live performers, photo opportunities in front of the tree and opportunities to give back to the community.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
Charleston City Paper
Animal group raises more than $80,000 in Rescue Brew beer contest
Two new spokespets for the area’s largest animal welfare organization helped to raise more than $80,000 as results of the the third annual Rescue Brew Beer contest were announced Saturday. Over the last three years, the Charleston Animal Society has raised $298,511 through its Rescue Brew contest to make...
North Charleston to hold Christmas festival and parade on December 3
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is gearing up for its annual Christmas festival and parade. Both the festival and parade will take place in North Charleston’s Park Circle community on Saturday, December 3rd. The festival, which takes place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., will include plenty of activities for […]
charlestondaily.net
Waterfront Park and Marsh Sweep (Downtown Charleston) – Saturday December 3
Join Keep Charleston Beautiful, Charleston Parks Conservancy, Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, and South Carolina Aquarium at Waterfront Park for a park and marsh cleanup!. We’ll meet near the Waterfront Park Pier at the end of Vendue Range. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes or mud boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. We’ll be cleaning up the park and also getting into the marsh at low tide to remove litter in this vulnerable waterfront habitat.
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks
Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
Annual USMC and Law Riders MC Toys for Tots Ride returns Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders Motorcycle Club rode through Charleston Sunday morning for the 26th annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots. 233 riders and 73 passengers attended the annual ride to raise money and collect gifts for less fortunate children in the community. The event raised $3,035 […]
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry at High Tide
The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
counton2.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
