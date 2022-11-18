Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting. With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city. Kyle Spurgeon, the...
WBBJ
Santa Claus to hear wishes at Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get those wishlists ready Jackson, because Santa Claus is coming to town!. Santa will make his grand entrance at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson on Wednesday, November 23. Santa’s workshop will be set up in the JCPenney Court, where he’ll be celebrating the season and hearing...
WBBJ
2022 Holiday Mart wraps up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Shoppers enjoy final day of the USJ’s Holiday Mart. The University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser is coming to a close. People from all over West Tennessee come to this event to shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Mart is a holiday...
WBBJ
North Parkway teachers earn viral TikTok imitating students
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is earning national attention, and it’s not just for academic achievements. @nppanthers Acting like our middle schoolers. #nppanthers #WeLoveOurScholars #teachersoftiktok #schoolcanbefun #middleschool #wouldntwanttoworkanywhereelse ♬ original sound – North Parkway Panthers. North Parkway Middle School in Jackson recently launched a TikTok...
WBBJ
Jackson Arts Council taking Artist Membership applications
JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all local artists! One organization has a special offer for you. Artists, musicians and crafters living in or near Madison County are encouraged to apply to become an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council. The Jackson Arts Council, which aims to be a hub...
WBBJ
Annual Thanksgiving dinner brings the community together
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church opens its doors to the community for an early Thanksgiving dinner. First Baptist Church, Bemis had their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday evening, starting with worship, prayer and an emphasis on community and giving thanks. One of the participants, eleven year old, Alyvia...
WBBJ
Annual Brew-Wing returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 3rd Annual Brew-Wing event took place on Saturday at Hub City Brewing. The event is one of the big fundraisers for the Scarlet Rope non-profit in Jackson. “So all of our proceeds for this event to go describe a project. Project is a nonprofit that fights against human trafficking, but also how to deal with survivors of human trafficking. Building a house in Jackson, our new house. Program has grown so much that we needed a higher capacity,” said Ashlee Allison, Event coordinator, Brew-Wing (Scarlet Rope Project) .
WBBJ
High school to host Hee-Haw Christmas Show
SELMER, Tenn. — You can see a show full of laughter and help a good cause at the same time. McNairy Central High School in Selmer is hosting a Hee-Haw Christmas Show this weekend, all to benefit the American Cancer Society. The show will be held on Saturday, November...
WBBJ
Community gathers at One Table event
MILAN, Tenn. —A city in West Tennessee hosts its annual Thanksgiving event. The City of Milan hosted its 6th annual One Table Milan on Saturday. This event was open to everyone in the community. A free Thanksgiving meal was provided, as well as a special performance. There were dishes...
WBBJ
Martin Christmas parade set for Dec. 5; entries still being accepted
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin, along with the Martin Kiwanis Club, is preparing for their 2022 Christmas Parade. This year’s parade, which has the theme “Christmas Joy,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5. Beginning at UT Martin, the parade will...
WBBJ
USJ to present ‘Elf: The Musical’ this December
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is getting ready to bring a holiday favorite to stage. USJ’s Fine Arts Department will present “Elf: The Musical” this December. Based on the Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf: The Musical” will bring together lower, middle...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
WBBJ
Hands Up! receives award from local program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hands Up! has gotten some recognition from the Jackson Award Program. According to a news release, Hands Up! was awarded the 2022 Best of Jackson Award in the Preschool category. The release says that the Jackson Award Program is set up to identify companies that have...
WBBJ
Mattie Lou Qualls Marlar
Mattie Lou Qualls Marlar, age 84, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Bells Nursing Home after a 7-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Services were held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, 1280 S. Dupree Ave, Brownsville, TN. Bro Greg Bowers officiated. Burial followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Police department presents check to cancer center
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The proceeds from the Savannah Police Department‘s Pink Patch Project were presented to a local cancer center. A check of $2,000 was given by Savannah police officials to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center staff. The department, along with 22 Fence Company, raised the finds...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/22 – 11/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Toy trends specialist talks hottest toys of holiday season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for the right toy?. Toy trends specialist, Jennifer Lynch shared some of the hottest toys you might be able to catch this Black Friday or Cyber Monday coming up. Lynch says the Tonka Mighty Monster RC is the first ever RC Tonka truck made with...
WBBJ
Navy veteran sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new military movie is coming to theaters Wednesday, and a local Navy veteran shared his personal story in regards to it. Monday, Navy veteran Tim Hinson set up a display in preparation of a new movie at Hollywood 16 Cinema titled Devotion. The movie follows...
WBBJ
Holiday Mart continues with deals and fun
JACKSON, Tenn. —Holiday Mart continued its fun Saturday, with various vendors supporting University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser. Vendors, shoppers and volunteers were spread throughout the mart, full of holiday cheer as they interacted with each other and those getting a head start on some special shopping. Sweets,...
WBBJ
Roger “Rosco” Guinn Lee
Roger “Rosco” Guinn Lee, age 77, resident of Como, Mississippi and husband of the late Cora Dale Shankle Lee, departed this life Friday morning, November 18, 2022 at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee. Roger was born October 30, 1945 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late...
