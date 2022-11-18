He loves to see a movie, buy records, and more close to home. Film critic and writer Elvis Mitchell, known for his work in LA Weekly and the New York Times, didn't think that he would end up writing and directing a documentary on Black cinema. Initially, he thought it was going to be a book, but when director Steve McQueen told Mitchell it should be a documentary and director Steven Soderbergh asked him what he was doing with his career and offered to finance it, well, what's a guy supposed to do? The finished project, Is That Black Enough for You?!?, exists as both documentary and essay exploring the legacy of how Blaxploitation film impacted Black cinema and the film industry as a whole. Rich in its archival footage, cinema analysis, and sense of humor, Mitchell also interviews legendary Black artists like Billy Dee Williams and Harry Belafonte, the latter of whom for Mitchell was the equivalent of feeling like he was having a "stroke" while watching Belafonte film. For Mitchell, who has lived in Los Angeles for decades, his ideal day off begins with something most Angelinos wouldn't dare to do: walk.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO