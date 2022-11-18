Read full article on original website
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Cocktails in Dallas-Fort Worth This Winter
The Dallas-Fort Worth cocktail scene continues to evolve in step with the trends du jour, but multiple venues have stood the test of time as ever-reliable places to grab a boozy drink. Most of the establishments on this list have been around for decades, serving iconic classics and stiff mixed drinks to regulars who have their own favorite bar stools, as well as visitors eager to imbibe with the locals. We’ve also included a few newer places that shouldn’t be overlooked next time someone in your friend group lures you out on the town with the spirited siren’s song, “Wanna grab a drink?” Read on for 15 correct answers to that question.
Thrillist
Where to Shop Small in LA for Small Business Saturday
Ready to skip the big-box stores and shop small? While we don’t have anything against the former, there’s something ultra-satisfying about supporting your indie shop around the corner. Not only are you investing back in your neighborhood and community, you’re also taking home the most creative, original, and one-of-a-kind wares. From Highland Park and Boyle Heights to Santa Monica and beyond, we’ve rounded up 19 must-visit spots selling clothing, jewelry, books, home goods, and unique gift items—perfect for shopping local, even well beyond Small Business Saturday on November 26.
Thrillist
'The Goonies' House Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside Here
In the inimitable words of Sloth, "Hey you guys!" If you're a fan of The Goonies and you're looking for your dream home, then you're in luck. The two-story Victorian house at the center of the film is newly on the market, but you're going to need a Goonie-sized treasure discovery to cover the costs.
Thrillist
How 'The L Word: Generation Q' Remade Its Queer Community Hub
The first thing you notice in a shot of Dana's bar are the women: seemingly hundreds of them, mostly gay, some bi, all gorgeous. One or two men, maybe, if they're there to support their friends or partners that day. Softly lit with a brick wall-backed bar and turquoise art deco styling, Dana's is the focal point of the reboot of lesbian comedy-drama The L Word: Generation Q, returning for its third season on November 18. The bar is a glitzy upgrade to The Planet of the original L Word, but its function remains the same: a central place in the neighborhood that draws characters into romance and chaos—because who can avoid their exes in such a small community?
Thrillist
Cool NYC Small Businesses to Support by Shopping Local
Even within a major metropolis like New York City, a stroll around any local neighborhood throughout the five boroughs will spotlight the following: our beloved small businesses are the vital bedrocks of creativity, heart, and joy in the communities they serve. Especially now, our patronage is as crucial as ever...
Thrillist
Every Chain Restaurant Open on Thanksgiving This Year
There's no shame in not cooking on Thanksgiving. In fact, if anything, it's the smart choice. You can't overcook the turkey, give your family food poisoning, or start a small kitchen fire if you dine out instead. While many restaurants will close down for Turkey Day (looking at you, Chili's and Red Lobster), there are more than a trusty few opening their doors to the hungry masses on Thursday.
Thrillist
KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
Thrillist
The Best Natural Wines You Should Drink This Winter
The holidays call for an endless exchange of wine bottles. Off they go in totes everywhere, en route to festive gatherings and back again to get regifted. It doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t make more conscious decisions about the wines we’re choosing. This year, we’re looking out for funky flavors that are friendly to the environment, too. With the help of Laura Marchetti, owner of Riverview Wine & Spirits in Jersey City, NJ, we’ve compiled a list of winter-forward natural wines for all your merry-making needs.
Thrillist
Film Critic Elvis Mitchell's Day Off Is a Leisurely Walk of Crenshaw
He loves to see a movie, buy records, and more close to home. Film critic and writer Elvis Mitchell, known for his work in LA Weekly and the New York Times, didn't think that he would end up writing and directing a documentary on Black cinema. Initially, he thought it was going to be a book, but when director Steve McQueen told Mitchell it should be a documentary and director Steven Soderbergh asked him what he was doing with his career and offered to finance it, well, what's a guy supposed to do? The finished project, Is That Black Enough for You?!?, exists as both documentary and essay exploring the legacy of how Blaxploitation film impacted Black cinema and the film industry as a whole. Rich in its archival footage, cinema analysis, and sense of humor, Mitchell also interviews legendary Black artists like Billy Dee Williams and Harry Belafonte, the latter of whom for Mitchell was the equivalent of feeling like he was having a "stroke" while watching Belafonte film. For Mitchell, who has lived in Los Angeles for decades, his ideal day off begins with something most Angelinos wouldn't dare to do: walk.
21 Completely Bonkers Home Design Choices That Don't Make A Bit Of Sense
I want to have a word with the builders and contractors who approved of these designs.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme's Holiday Donuts Include Red Velvet & Sugar Cookie Flavors
If Egon Spengler was a baker, he certainly would have warned of the dangers of crossing treat streams. If you’re making a donut, don’t try to make it a jawbreaker. If you’re making a pie, it’s not a cookie. Egon was, thankfully for all those living...
Thrillist
Red Lobster's Holiday Sweater Has an Insulated Pocket for Your Cheddar Bay Biscuits
For the past few years, Red Lobster has taken a hiatus from selling holiday merch—like that iconic Christmas sweater with an insulated pocket for your Cheddar Bay Biscuits. But now, three years since its last drop, the seafood chain is bringing back its online shop with gifts primed for your White Elephant Party.
Thrillist
The 14 Most Essential Craft Breweries in Houston to Visit This Winter
Houston’s craft beer game has been around longer than today’s latest crop of legal drinkers, dating back to the year 1994, when the Patron Saint of Beers himself, Saint Arnold, shipped its first keg of beer. It was Texas’ first true craft brewery, igniting a flame and thirst for craft suds around the Lone Star. Today, new microbreweries are popping up at a rate that would be alarming if we didn’t love beer so much. There’s a lot to work through, from beer gardens to taprooms and everything in between. Now’s as good a time as ever to get yourself acquainted with some of them, here are the top players in the local Houston beer scene.
