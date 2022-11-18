Read full article on original website
World Screen News
BBC Studios Kids & Family Adds New Senior Roles
BBC Studios Kids & Family has created two new senior roles to help accelerate growth: VP of development and head of commercial. Edward Barnieh, who joins from Netflix, has been tapped as VP of development, while Alexandra McGrail, previously senior commercial manager at BBC Studios, has been promoted to head of commercial.
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Amy Phillips says diversity is a key component to growth in her career
Amy Phillips holds a unique position at Altitude Trampoline Park, as the brand’s president and chief marketing officer. Phillips joined the brand in October 2020 as executive vice president in charge of brand experience. She was then named chief marketing officer, responsible for strategic marketing, brand messaging, and franchise development marketing for the 82-park company with locations around the globe.
Inside Rothy’s Collaboration Strategy & What Co-Founder Roth Martin Looks for in a Partner
Last month, Rothy’s launched its first collaboration with Evian — embarking on a specific and intentional partnership strategy. After 10 years in business, the company took its time when it came to collabs, said co-founder and president Roth Martin. “We’ve done things different than the industry so collaborations is no different,” he told FN. “We’re not just gonna go slap two names together and pretend like we just created magic. That’s just not how we operate. It’s always with intention, taking the time to do things well and to drive meaning back to the reason for collaboration.” With Evian, for instance, the companies...
World Screen News
Saloon Media Ups Founding Partner Steve Gamester
Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, has promoted Steve Gamester, a founding partner, to creative director of feature documentaries, co-productions and limited series. The promotion follows Gamester’s success producing award-winning documentaries such as 9/11 Kids and Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust. In his new role, Gamester will build innovative content strategies and strengthen Saloon’s relationships with producers.
Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree
Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
salestechstar.com
GlobalLogic Acquires Fortech, a Leading Digital Engineering Company Based in Romania
Acquisition Bolsters GlobalLogic’s Presence in Europe, Bringing Access to Romania’s Strong Talent Pool and a Blue-Chip Client Base. GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fortech, a leading software engineering services company based in Romania. Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Fortech has applied its deep technical capabilities to hundreds of clients and more than 1,000 digital projects throughout nearly two decades of operation—a track record that has ultimately positioned the company as one of Romania’s largest leading independent digital engineering firms.
salestechstar.com
Kong Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Business booms with 720% revenue growth as global enterprises turn to APIs and microservices to keep up with surging customer expectations. Kong Inc., the top cloud native API company, announced it took the 211 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This is Kong’s third year on the esteemed list, after the company grew 720% during the 2018-2021 fiscal years.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Amedisys Says CEO Chris Gerard Will Leave Company Effective November 17, 2022
* PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHRIS GERARD, WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 17, 2022. * PAUL KUSSEROW, CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL TAKE OVER AS CEO UNTIL A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IS IDENTIFIED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
ffnews.com
Azentio Software Wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022
Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions’ award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
coingeek.com
E! Entertainment Founder, Batman Producer among keynote speakers in Philippine Blockchain Week on Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Blockchain takes centerstage this November 28 to December 4 with the biggest names in the technology industry are scheduled to speak at the first Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) in Manila. Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment and David Uslan, Batman producer and co-founder of IP3, are among the elite roster of Web3 speakers.
World Screen News
Deadpan Pictures Appoints Three New Execs
Ireland-based indie Deadpan Pictures (Moone Boy, Can’t Cope Won’t Cope) has hired three new executives as part of its ongoing expansion. Sam Atwell, Aisling Kiely and Eleanor White have been appointed head of development, development producer and development executive, respectively. All three will help grow the slate, with a focus on high-end drama with an Irish comedic twist.
ffnews.com
Flexible Office Space Provider Secures £2.5m Investment to Accelerate Growth
Flexible office space provider, Canvas, has secured £2.5 million in debt finance from leading alternative finance provider, ThinCats, to accelerate growth and expand its property portfolio in strategic locations across London. Established in 2018 by founding partners, Yaron and Oren Rosenblum, Canvas focuses on sourcing and reviving buildings to...
Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.
World Screen News
A+E Networks EMEA Commissions New True-Crime Series
A+E Networks EMEA has commissioned ITNP Productions to produce Cops Who Kill for broadcast on Crime+Investigation in March 2023. Produced in Leeds, the new true-crime series will premiere in time for the second anniversary of the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer. TV personality and actor Will Mellor will be joined by experts such as ex-detective superintendent Julie McKay, psychologist Serena Simmons and former murder detective Howard Groves to discuss Everard’s case and others.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Sprinto Launches Sprinto Ignite to Simplify Compliance and Fuel Growth for Tech Startups
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sprinto, the compliance automation platform of choice for fast-growing cloud companies, today announced the launch of Sprinto Ignite, its new program for fast-growing tech startups and SMBs that provides access to Sprinto’s enterprise-grade compliance automation platform and compliance advice at a disruptive, a startup-friendly cost.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
World Screen News
Swedish Adaptation for Love is Blind
Banijay-owned Mastiff Sweden is producing a local version of Netflix’s megahit dating series Love is Blind. The casting call for the first European version of the show is now open, with production planned to begin next year. Netflix has not yet announced a global launch date for the show.
