There are several reasons that the Kraken are off to a stellar 10-5-3 start to the 2022-2023 season. They are deeper than they were during their inaugural season, they’re scoring more, playing a stiffer defensive game, and getting solid goaltending. That has certainly led to more wins and more importantly allowed them to win overtime and other close games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO