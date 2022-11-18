Read full article on original website
The 4 Knives You Need to Take On Thanksgiving Like a Pro Chef
When the holidays start to roll around, we get the urge to pull out all the stops: our best plates, the nicest napkins, and, obviously, our most delicious recipes. And when it comes to our trusted kitchen tools, we want sharp and durable knives that can not only tackle every kitchen task we fling their way, but also happen to look great at the table. Victorinox, which makes professional-grade knives for the home chef, has the perfect lineup of functional-meets-festive Wood collection knives for all of your upcoming holiday dinners. Here are the four we’re reaching for on the big day:
Dealing With a Smoky Oven Spill? Put Some Salt on It
A smoking oven is never as entertaining in real life as it is on TV. When two sitcom characters are deep in conversation and one, crinkling their nose, says, “Do you smell that?” we know what to expect. The other, eyes widening in panic, will race to the kitchen with a harried, “No, no, no, no.”
The 9 Best Silverware Sets, Tested and Reviewed
Sure, the reason to own flatware is to move food from your plate to your mouth, but it should look good too. So to find the best silverware sets that both function well and look great, I overloaded my silverware drawer with 11 popular flatware styles and used them all for a few weeks to see how they felt in my hand—and how well they held up in the not–so-delicate hands of my husband and two kids.
Lemon-Oregano Shrimp and Tiny Potatoes
This short ingredient list features a handful of flavor powerhouses—namely garlic, oregano, capers, and lemon, which as a team can transform even the blandest proteins into a delightful meal. Here they dress quickly seared shrimp and boiled tiny potatoes to form an incredibly quick, weeknight-friendly meal. Look for peewee potatoes, which are 1½" in diameter or less and usually sold by the pound in a netted bag in the produce section.
Citrusy Arugula Salad With Fennel and Parmesan
Showcase best-in-season citrus with this elegant salad featuring licorice-y fennel and peppery arugula tossed in a bright, tangy mustard dressing. Choosing a variety of contrasting-colored oranges like pinky Cara Caras and dark blood oranges creates a ton of visual interest, making this salad pop amid a spread. Ingredients. 6–8 servings...
Tempeh Bowls With Nut Butter Sauce
Inspired by the Indonesian salad gado gado, this vegetarian dish turns warm steamed veggies into a full meal with the help of golden, crisped tempeh, a torn boiled egg, crunchy cucumbers, and a creamy, nutty, ginger-spiked sauce that deploys whatever nut or seed butter you have on hand. Peanut butter is a classic choice, but almond, cashew, sunflower seed butter, or even tahini would work well in this application, adding a little richness and toasty flavor to an otherwise bright, light, and wholesome bowl.
Life of the Party
Active Time 10 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes, including cooling time. This nonalcoholic crowd pleaser is made with Ghia, one of my favorite NA apéritifs to work with. Ghia is slightly bitter, bursting with notes of citrus peel and hints of ginger. To round out this booze-free cocktail, I’ve added tart pomegranate juice and aromatic cinnamon for a warming seasonal touch. A generous splash of fresh lemon juice keeps things refreshing and easy going.
Mango-Yogurt Mousse
Claire Saffitz loves mango lassi so much, she decided to turn it into a dessert. The beloved South Asian yogurt-based drink is sweet, refreshing, and one of the best beverages out there, so why not? The mousse’s curd base incorporates fully ripe frozen mango pieces that get blended into the mixture, adding to the creamy texture and fruity sweetness. For the best results, cut up and freeze your own mango, but store-bought frozen mango from Trader Joe’s (Claire’s preferred brand) also works great. The mousse can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days, so make it ahead of time when hosting so your dessert is ready to be served as soon as dinner is done.
Pickled Vegetables
Pickling has long been a practical and affordable way of preserving inexpensive in-season produce. And while you may no longer need to put up dozens of jars to last you through a rough winter, a small batch of bright, crunchy-punchy pickles can be a thrifty, tasty, and colorful addition to your dinner table.
Radishes With Nori-Lemon Butter
Nothing gives off swanky Norwegian restaurant vibes more than a minimalist platter of seaweed butter and radishes. No one needs to know how ridiculously easy it actually is to make. There are very few ingredients here, so spring for some top-notch cultured or European-style butter (and in true restaurant fashion, make sure to tell everyone about it multiple times). We recommend using roasted and seasoned seaweed here (which is different from the sheets used for sushi) as it adds more flavor. A mix of radishes—regular, breakfast, watermelon—keeps things lively.
Taylor Swift’s Chai Cookies With Eggnog Frosting Will Always Be My Holiday Tradition
I’m not ashamed to admit that I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. I’ve followed her since she released her self-titled debut album in 2006, and I can belt out all her songs at the drop of a hat. Which is why I know all too well that in 2014 Swift hosted a listening party for a handful of her fans when her album 1989 was released. She invited a bunch of Swifties into her very own Los Angeles home and took the time to bake them chai sugar cookies with an ingenious eggnog icing that’s lived rent-free in my mind since.
Creamy Tahini and Harissa Beef
Powerhouse players collide in this deeply flavorful speedy skillet dinner loosely inspired by the flavors of arayes—Lebanese-style meat-packed pita pockets. Ground beef, browned and broken up, soaks up a heady blend of smoky harissa and caramelized onions while the silky tahini sauce offers a rich, creamy counterpoint to the warm spices. We strongly recommend New York Shuk harissa—it’s thick and velvety and gives the sauce the right amount of body. It’s like the Goldilocks of harissa: spicy but not alarmingly so.
Turmeric Cashew Chicken
Weeknights are hard, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on flavor just to get dinner on the table fast. This chicken recipe uses the power of cashews to make an ultra-creamy sauce so silky and luscious you won’t believe there is no actual dairy cream in it. Simply soak raw cashews in hot water until they soften, blend with aromatics, and you have a flavorful sauce ready in no time at all. Here chunks of chicken are marinated in a ginger-garlic paste before getting a quick sauté. Feel free to substitute the chicken with a meaty fish, or paneer or tofu to make it vegetarian.
Lucia Buns
Early in the morning on Lucia Day, the oldest daughter in the family serves her parents and siblings coffee and these tasty Swedish buns called Lussekatter. With their slightly sweet flavor, light texture, and golden color, I can see why this delicious tradition has lasted for hundreds of years. This...
Spiced Red Wine and Coke
Sure, “estate grown wine” sounds chic, but once you’ve got a happy buzz going, does it really matter how you got there? An inexpensive bottle (looking at you, Trader Joe’s) can be just as memorable—desirable, even—once it’s spiked with the caramelly complexity of cola, lots of ginger, fresh lemon, and some choice spices to tame any sharp edges and excess acidity. If someone is being a snob, just tell them those in the Basque region call a non-spiced version of this drink kalimotxo/calimocho and drink it by the jugful. It’s like your college hangover but more refined. Choose a fruity, easy-drinking red like Merlot, Malbec, or Pinot Noir.
Aromatic White Rice
Cooked with onion, garlic, and chicken broth, this rice is ideal for serving with Tinta’s Double-Pork Black Beans and Mojo Roast Pork as part of a full Noche Buena feast, and packs plenty of flavor on its own. Ingredients. 6–8 servings. 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. 1 medium...
Raspberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
These macaron-like almond cookies—loosely based on ricciarelli, a cookie native to Siena, Italy—are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. This cookie is flavored with raspberry two ways: tangy, bright jam gets added to the dough and spooned into the thumbprint centers, and pulverized freeze-dried raspberries get mixed with powdered sugar to provide a snowy pink finish. Saffitz loves the crinkled look the cookies develop while baking. But even more, she loves the flavor and chewy texture of the cookies, which remind her of much more elaborate French macarons while requiring a fraction of the time, effort, and technical skill to make.
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
