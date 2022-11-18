Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Plenty Of Ideas On What To Do With A Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is growing. It’s now projected to hit around 6.6 billion dollars by July. Governor Tony Evers, along with the state legislature, will be deciding over the next several months how this money should be spent. The budget’s state...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Underway
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible for election to the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board’s board of directors. Corn producers in the specified districts will have until January 10, 2023 to vote on the following candidates:
wtaq.com
Be Aware of Wisconsin’s Trespass Law for a Safe Hunting Season
MADISON – A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there is...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Thanksgiving Meal Price Tracks Below National Average
MADISON – The price of a Thanksgiving meal in Wisconsin is 4.3% more this year according to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual Marketbasket survey that rang in at $74.54. The Marketbasket survey is an informal look at the price of popular food items used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal sufficient to serve 10 people. This survey allows for Wisconsin food prices to be compared with food prices from across the country. Comparatively, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey of the same items showed an 18.3% increase over 2021 with prices nationally at $81.30.
wtaq.com
Alice in Dairyland, Something Special from Wisconsin™ Holiday Campaign to Highlight Local Businesses, Products
MADISON, Wis. – With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. As you shop for ingredients for your holiday feast and unique gifts for friends and family this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages you to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) logo.
wtaq.com
New Members Appointed to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee
MADISON – Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.
wtaq.com
DATCP to Open Application on December 5 Offering Crop Insurance Premium Rebates for Planting Cover Crops
MADISON, Wis. – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will open the application period for crop insurance premium rebates at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022. There is $800,000...
wtaq.com
Landscape Pesticide Advance Notice Registration Open through February 1
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites homeowners and renters to sign up for 2023 growing season notices in the landscape pesticide registry through February 1, 2023. By submitting addresses of interest, registrants receive advance notice from commercial lawn care companies that...
wtaq.com
Opening Weekend Hunters Find Success Despite Weather Conditions
(WTAQ) — Hunters had more luck during the opening weekend of the gun deer season this year than they did in 2021. Numbers released Tuesday show a 15% increase in deer registration over last year. “This isn’t so much a big jump from last year as much as it...
wtaq.com
Good News For Thanksgiving Travelers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just in time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their...
