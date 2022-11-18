MADISON – The price of a Thanksgiving meal in Wisconsin is 4.3% more this year according to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual Marketbasket survey that rang in at $74.54. The Marketbasket survey is an informal look at the price of popular food items used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal sufficient to serve 10 people. This survey allows for Wisconsin food prices to be compared with food prices from across the country. Comparatively, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey of the same items showed an 18.3% increase over 2021 with prices nationally at $81.30.

