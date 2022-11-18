Read full article on original website
Singapore’s watchdog says Binance placed on Investor Alert List over FTX due to unlicensed activity
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it placed Binance on its Investor Alert List (IAL) and not the bankrupt FTX because the former is actively looking for users in the country, while the latter is not, according to a Nov. 21 statement. The watchdog added that neither Binance nor...
Transfer spoofing evident in FTX Exploiter wallet meme tokens transfers – ZachXBT
On Nov. 20, on-chain detective ZachXBT set out a Twitter thread to debunk the three most commonly misunderstood issues surrounding the FTX case. The FTX hacker trading meme coins. ZachXBT began by alleging that the ‘0x59’ wallet was a blackhat address and not affiliated with either the FTX team or...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX took $3.7B loss in 2021; Coinbase reveals Grayscale Bitcoin reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 21 includes FTX’s call to other exchanges to expect and prevent hacker cash outs, Coinbase disclosing Grayscale’s 635,000 Bitcoin reserve, and Bank of England’s claims that blame the FTX crash on the FTT token run. CryptoSlate Top Stories. On...
Phemex releases Proof-of-Reserves, liabilities, and solvency
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Phemex seems set to lead by example in the wake of the FTX fallout and the call from many in the...
Blockdaemon on institutionalizing the blockchain space towards mass adoption – SlateCast #34
Blockdaemon is a blockchain infrastructure company established to empower crypto businesses to help them quickly deploy and iterate innovative solutions on blockchain. Glenn Woo, Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific region, joined CryptoSlate to talk about how the blockchain structure is evolving toward mass adoption. Blockdaemon is currently supporting...
Binance muscles in on hardware wallet sector with series A investment in NGRAVE
Binance Labs announced it will take the lead in an upcoming Series A investment round in hardware wallet maker NGRAVE. Company co-founders Xavier Hendrickx, Ruben Merre, and Edouard Vanham launched NGRAVE in 2018 to make crypto a safer place for all. Hendrickx had suffered multiple instances of lost and stolen...
Grayscale holds 635K BTC as Coinbase Custody reveals holdings
Following recent uncertainty regarding the future of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, its custodian partner Coinbase released a report detailing the assets held on behalf of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The letter revealed that holdings are segregated from other funds. However, no on-chain addresses were published in the document. “The digital assets...
99% ETH OFAC compliance to slow block time to 3hrs but not censor
As the Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) compliance levels continue to increase on the Ethereum blockchain, a researcher for Scroll ZKp attested to the fact that a censored transaction will still confirm faster on the ETH chain as opposed to a Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain transaction. An Ethereum (ETH) block occurs...
FTX ordered to indemnify and reimburse Bahamas for assets safekeeping
Bahamas Supreme Court on Nov. 21 ordered bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to indemnify and reimburse the Securities Commission of Bahamas (SCB) for expenses it will incur while safekeeping its digital assets. On Nov. 18, the watchdog revealed that it directed the embattled firm to transfer crypto assets under its control...
FTX Exploiter ups the ante with 200K ETH move
Following on from the movement of 50,000 Ethereum (ETH) on Nov. 20, the FTX Exploiter wallet has moved a total of 195,000 ETH via 13 transactions through Nov. 2. Unlike the ETH outflow of Nov. 20, the 195,000 ETH has been shifted in 13 transactions of 15,000 ETH to 13 separate new wallets.
BoE speculates FTT token fire sale may have sparked FTX collapse, calls for widespread regulation
Bank of England’s (BoE) Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe published a speech on Nov. 21, where he said that the FTX collapse was triggered by an FTX Token run and that the crypto space should be brought under regulation to offer stability. FTX collapse and the FTT...
FTX forewarns exchanges to freeze stolen funds to prevent hacker cashing out
FTX announced on Nov. 20 that exchanges should remain alert regarding unauthorized fund transfers from FTX Global and related debtors on Nov. 11. The transfers sent out were through intermediate wallets and FTX warned exchanges to take all measures to ensure the unauthorized funds be seized and returned to the bankruptcy estate.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin miners continue to sell as realized loss from FTX exceeds LUNA collapse
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 22 includes the increasing rate of miner sellouts, realized Bitcoin loss from FTX fallout surpassing the losses caused by the Terra collapse, and Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert’s comments regarding the liquidity situation at Genesis. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Selling pressure...
FTX Exploiter swaps 50K ETH to BTC swap sparking concern for Ethereum as ETH dips 3%
On Nov. 20, the FTX Exploiter account began to start shifting the stolen funds once again — totaling 50,000 Ethereum (ETH) valued at an estimated $60 million. Spread roughly across a four-hour window, the hacker first shifted 5000 ETH, then 10,000 ETH twice, and then finally a further 25,000 ETH to another wallet.
Research: Genesis received over $1B worth of FTT from Alameda, FTX in last 3 months
An analysis of the Arkham Intelligence dashboard CryptoSlate Research shows that popular crypto lender Genesis received billions in FTT tokens from bankrupt crypto firms Alameda Research and FTX over the past year. For context, Genesis received $932.56 million worth of FTT tokens from FTX within the last three months, while...
