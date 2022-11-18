PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Pick 2 Day
3-4, Wild: 1
(three, four; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
2-6-3, Wild: 1
(two, six, three; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
1-9-4-1, Wild: 1
(one, nine, four, one; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
3-5-1-9-6, Wild: 1
(three, five, one, nine, six; Wild: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Treasure Hunt
24-26-27-29-30
(twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
