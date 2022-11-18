Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster on Tuesday and placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Dicker had been elevated from the practice squad to play the past three games for the Chargers. He had to be signed to the roster since the maximum elevations to the game day roster is three. Dicker has made all seven field goal attempts and six extra points. In his Chargers debut at Atlanta on Nov. 6, Dicker made a game-winning, 37-yard field goal goal as time expired and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Dicker is one of the three rookies since the 1970 merger to have a pair of game-winning kicks with less than 2 minutes remaining for multiple teams. In his NFL debut for Philadelphia, he was good from 23 yards in a win at Arizona on Oct. 9 and was honored as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, finished counting the last remaining ballots and the state attorney general demanded that officials there explain Election Day problems some voters experienced. Arizona voters elected a Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, and gave Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly a full six-year term in office. But the race...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. But a judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
Comments / 0