Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
Nigeria: Teens upcycle rubbish in modern fashion show
What would you usually do with your old newspapers, carrier bags and Capri-Sun juice packets?. For most people, the answer is throw them in the bin - but not one Nigerian conservation group, which worked with young activists and models to transform the rubbish into "trashion". The show aimed to...
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
Dundee woman sues Nando's after skin 'melted' by detergent
A woman has launched legal action against Nando's after being severely burned by industrial cleaning fluid while working in a restaurant. Mairi Espie, 21, claims she was not provided with PPE when emptying a container of detergent during a shift at the Nethergate branch in Dundee. The liquid splashed onto...
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
