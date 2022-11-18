VICTORVILLE -- Deputies say a 911 call from the parking lot of Walmart off Palmdale Road in Victorville just before 11:15 in the morning, Saturday, November 19. The caller says she a Black man approached her and brandished a gun, then he stole her 2009 Nissan Sentra. The woman was able to give a decent description of the vehicle, adding that the vehicle had four stickers on the back window. She described the man as a Black male, 5’6”, 140lbs, wearing a black ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO