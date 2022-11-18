Ticked off! @tattered flags

I’m ticked off that I’m beating a dead horse. Same construction zone on Friday in full swing with a lane closure. And no bookended cops in sight.

I’m ticked of f that the police are listed as ‘First Responder’ when really they are like third to arrive. Usually the fire department and the paramedics get there before the so-called LEOs do. Then they just direct traffic around the actual first responders. Maybe they could mitigate that time by performing actual traffic law enforcement.

I’m ticked off that the State of Florida’s go-to answer to excessive traffic is to add yet another toll road. It is proven that this doesn’t work. It’s just greed.

I’m ticked off at the nasty, nasty, very nasty person who left a dirty diaper in the box of a local weekly newspaper even though there was a trash can 10 feet away. You are disgusting.

I’m ticked off at Disney. In Sunday’s paper they have a full page ad announcing they’re hiring and having a job fair. Yet on the news this morning I hear Disney is cutting jobs and stopping all hiring. What gives Mr. Mouse?

I am ticked off that the U.S. Navy is now farming out its personnel to act as advertising props for a “got me” lawyer. Shameful!

I’m really ticked off at the Winter Garden Post Office for flying tattered American and POW flags. How disrespectful and insulting that a government agency allows this and local management is oblivious as to what goes on at their facility.

I’m ticked off we’ve turned into the old west…nothing but shootings. Bunch of uncivilized punks think they’re so tough carrying guns.

A local television station reported that the two persons that were electrocuted in Orange County were “twin siblings.” Spare me, either twins or siblings. As we know twins are siblings.

The flip side

Thank you to the company who paved the road into the shopping center on the corner of Conway and Curry Ford roads. No more driving around orange cones in potholes. Smooth sailing now!