College football previews: Hampton, Norfolk State hit the road, Apprentice plays in Virginia Beach’s Neptune Bowl

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Norfolk State takes the field for a game against Howard University at William "Dick" Price Stadium in Norfolk on Oct. 29. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

On the air: FloFootball.com

The Pirates (4-6, 1-6 CAA): Hampton has proven itself CAA-worthy this season, most recently with close losses to nationally ranked teams William & Mary (20-14) and Elon (38-24). A win would build significantly on a sense of momentum leading into next season. It is uncertain whether QB Chris Zellous will play. He injured a shoulder in the third quarter against Elon after going 7-of-8 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while running 10 times for 80 yards. Though most of the starting lineup should return next season, Saturday’s game marks the final one for WR Jadakis Bonds and LB KeShaun Moore. Bonds will likely land in an NFL camp, while Moore hopes to do the same, but will get consideration to wrestle for the WWE if he doesn’t.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-4): With three consecutive victories, including last week’s 21-17 comeback at Stony Brook, the Tigers, picked 11th in the CAA in the preseason, would finish above .500 by increasing that streak to four. Tigers LB Mason Woods (75 tackles) has played well enough to make the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the best freshman in FCS. D’Ago Hunter, who had a 92-yard kickoff-return touchdown and a 74-yard punt return on a 334-all-purpose-yards day at Monmouth on Oct. 29 is a force the Pirates must contain.

— Marty O’Brien

Norfolk State at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m.

On the air: ESPN+, 91.1FM

The Spartans (1-9, 1-3 MEAC): NSU hasn’t finished a season with one win since 2004, and the sputtering Spartans do have a chance against struggling S.C. State. The offense, behind QB Otto Kuhns and RB Jordin Lennon, has shown flashes, but the defense must step up after allowing 548 yards to N.C. Central last week. LB Tyler Long is seven tackles away from 100.

The Bulldogs (3-7, 1-3): Following a stunning upset over eventual MEAC champ N.C. Central, the preseason-favorite Bulldogs have lost three straight. QB Prometheus Franklin II had 114 total yards as S.C. State just crossed 200 as a team in a loss to Howard. LB BJ Davis has a team-high 84 tackles, including eight for loss, with four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

— Ray Nimmo

Neptune Bowl: Bridgewater vs. Apprentice, 2 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Sportsplex

On the air: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jootTnE6vPs

The Eagles (9-1): Only a 44-7 loss to unbeaten Randolph-Macon prevented Bridgewater from an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and a Division III playoff bid. QB Jaylen Wood directs a balanced offense, and Aaron Nice is coming off a game in which he had an ODAC-record 6.5 sacks.

The Builders (8-1): Except for a 22-19 loss at Division II Bluefield State, QB Mason Tatum and his teammates have scored at least 27 points every time they’ve taken the field. Apprentice is 3-0 against D-III opponents, including a 27-14 victory against Averett — a team Bridgewater beat 23-16.

Sonny Dearth

