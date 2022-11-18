Read full article on original website
Las Vegas mother accused of driving drunk with kids in car crashed into vehicle that stopped for school bus, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car before she crashed into another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus, according to an arrest report. Kara Johnson, 44, is facing several charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse or […]
14 arrested, 40 citations issued in latest Las Vegas police DUI blitz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say their latest DUI blitz yielded more than a dozen arrests this weekend. Officers conducted a total of 165 stops during the blitz on Saturday, Nov. 19, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Forty people were cited and 14 people were arrested on...
Arrest report: Man threatened to shoot cashier in Resorts World casino cage robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man passed a note to a cashier threatening to shoot them if they didn't fill a bag with money in a robbery at Resorts World this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they responded to the Strip resort around...
Judge sets $5K bail for Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI more than 5 weeks after arrest
A judge ordered a Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI to be held on $5,000 bail more than 5 weeks after her initial arrest amid repeated delays in the case.
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
Man dead after fatal crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne after reports of a fatal crash. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene in the...
Three people accused of holding teen girl captive ask for same lawyer
Police say the teen's mother and grandmother were arrested for felony child abuse and false imprisonment. A third person in the case was also arrested.
Metro arrests trio in fencing operation
Last week, LVMPD conducted a search warrant where they located and recovered large amounts of stolen property Metro says the men would knowingly purchase stolen property and then sell the goods to unsuspecting buyers.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard at around 2:23 a.m. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a cinder block wall. The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries...
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
3 people transported after three-vehicle crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 12:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard, just north of Washington Avenue, said Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide near West San Miguel Avenue
CSI and detectives were dispatched to the scene. This is still very early in the investigation's preliminary stages. There is no additional information available at this time.
42 years ago: Fire at MGM Grand Hotel killed 87 people, injured more than 600
Forty-two years ago, fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel, killing 87 people and injuring more than 600.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Charleston, Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Hualapai
A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.
Woman accused of holding daughter captive is CCSD employee
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of keeping her daughter locked in a bedroom in north Las Vegas was a family learning advocate with the Clark County School District. According to the district, Addy Gonzales has been an employee since 2005 and is now on unpaid leave due to ongoing negotiations over her agreement with CCSD.
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
