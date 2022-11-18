ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man dead after fatal crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne after reports of a fatal crash. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene in the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 people transported after three-vehicle crash near Washington, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 12:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard, just north of Washington Avenue, said Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. LVMPD said three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman accused of holding daughter captive is CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of keeping her daughter locked in a bedroom in north Las Vegas was a family learning advocate with the Clark County School District. According to the district, Addy Gonzales has been an employee since 2005 and is now on unpaid leave due to ongoing negotiations over her agreement with CCSD.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

