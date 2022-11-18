ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Authorities searching for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a man considered a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility, according to prison officials. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined to be missing from Casa Grande Transitional Housing during an emergency count held Monday, Nov. 21, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement.
news3lv.com

Man dead after fatal crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne after reports of a fatal crash. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene in the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man rescued from house fire in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a house fire in northeast Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 3:14 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Colebrook Street. Authorities said there was a report...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas is ready for annual tree lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to light up the tree!. You can join the city council on Dec. 1 at Liberty Park at 4 p.m. to watch local youth perform, light the tree, and visit with Santa. For more information on the...
news3lv.com

Annual Turkey in the Crosswalk continues to raise pedestrian safety awareness around town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One annual event hopes to continue raising awareness at dangerous valley intersections during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic division, along with several other agencies, flocked to the intersection of Charleston Blvd and 11th Street, which has been closely monitored since the first ever 'Turkey in the Crosswalk' happened a dozen years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
news3lv.com

Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
news3lv.com

'Wreaths of Hope' contest underway at Las Vegas casinos to benefit charities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A holiday contest is underway to benefit several charitable organizations around Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming announced that the "Wreaths of Hope" competition would begin Monday, Nov. 21, at seven of its properties. Local non-profits will decorate wreaths in the spirit of their organization. Those wreaths...
LAS VEGAS, NV

