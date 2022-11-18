Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man threatened to shoot cashier in Resorts World casino cage robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man passed a note to a cashier threatening to shoot them if they didn't fill a bag with money in a robbery at Resorts World this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they responded to the Strip resort around...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Up to $1 million in stolen goods recovered in Las Vegas fencing operation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police recovered stolen goods worth as much as $1 million during a bust on an organized retail theft ring that resulted in three arrests last week, according to an arrest report. Jose Campos-Rodriguez (29), Jose Morales-Casas (29), and Jose Reyes (52) were arrested...
news3lv.com
14 arrested, 40 citations issued in latest Las Vegas police DUI blitz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say their latest DUI blitz yielded more than a dozen arrests this weekend. Officers conducted a total of 165 stops during the blitz on Saturday, Nov. 19, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Forty people were cited and 14 people were arrested on...
news3lv.com
Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
news3lv.com
Authorities searching for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a man considered a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility, according to prison officials. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined to be missing from Casa Grande Transitional Housing during an emergency count held Monday, Nov. 21, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Man dead after fatal crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne after reports of a fatal crash. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene in the...
news3lv.com
Man rescued from house fire in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a house fire in northeast Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 3:14 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Colebrook Street. Authorities said there was a report...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas is ready for annual tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to light up the tree!. You can join the city council on Dec. 1 at Liberty Park at 4 p.m. to watch local youth perform, light the tree, and visit with Santa. For more information on the...
news3lv.com
Robert Telles emails reveal attempts at damage control in months following investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Emails sent by Robert Telles reveal an increasing office divide and a slow retreat from official duties, all while blaming others for the fallout from a series of investigative reports into Telles and his county office. Through a public records request with Clark County, over...
news3lv.com
Annual Turkey in the Crosswalk continues to raise pedestrian safety awareness around town
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One annual event hopes to continue raising awareness at dangerous valley intersections during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic division, along with several other agencies, flocked to the intersection of Charleston Blvd and 11th Street, which has been closely monitored since the first ever 'Turkey in the Crosswalk' happened a dozen years ago.
news3lv.com
'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
news3lv.com
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolled on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by Clark County. "I...
news3lv.com
Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas police team up to distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health Plan of Nevada and the LVMPD Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer as they provide thousands of local families with Thanksgiving meals. The organizations teamed up Tuesday morning to donate 2,500 turkeys and grocery bags to Southern Nevada families in need. This year, many...
news3lv.com
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
news3lv.com
Healthy Thanksgiving treats for our four-legged family members
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away, and it's a time for all of us to come together, including our pets, but not everything we may have on that table is good for them. Joining us now with a pup-friendly Thanksgiving treat is the...
news3lv.com
100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
news3lv.com
Founders Coffee giving drink benefiting VA Southern Nevada Fisher House
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Veterans Day may have passed, but Founders Coffee is giving back all month long through its 'giving drink' program. This month, it will benefit the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. Joining us now with more from founders is Suzi Neuman and from Fischer House is...
news3lv.com
Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
news3lv.com
'Wreaths of Hope' contest underway at Las Vegas casinos to benefit charities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A holiday contest is underway to benefit several charitable organizations around Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming announced that the "Wreaths of Hope" competition would begin Monday, Nov. 21, at seven of its properties. Local non-profits will decorate wreaths in the spirit of their organization. Those wreaths...
news3lv.com
Fremont Street Experience gears up to host several holiday events in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fremont Street Experience is looking to close out 2022 in a big way with several live music and events lined up in downtown Las Vegas. Events include tree-lighting ceremonies, a menorah lighting, and more can be found below. Drinksgiving with Flo Rida & The Great...
