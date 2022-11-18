The internet has progressed from read-only Web 1.0 to the current state of Web 2.0, which is often characterized as participatory and socially driven. We are gradually approaching the next phase of the internet, Web 3.0, also known as Web3, in the digital asset space. Web 3.0 promises to enable people to own things digitally, transact easily online, and have more control over their data. Web 3.0 products are already available in the blockchain and crypto ecosystems. For example, people can use crypto wallets to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and collect digital items. We are also seeing progress in the gaming industry as Web 3.0 and online gaming begin to come together. Many blockchain-based projects are designed to be decentralized and accessible to everyone, but which industries stand to profit the most from using this technology? Let’s delve a little deeper and find out.

