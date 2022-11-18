Read full article on original website
Genesis on the verge of collapse – Grayscale Bitcoin Trust next?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Crypto lender Genesis might be on the verge of insolvency. As CoinChapter reported on Nov 17, the company sought a $1 billion emergency loan. In addition, it halted customer withdrawals on its platform, citing a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet.”
Unprecedented 140% Profits from Oryen ICO Generate a Big Fuss Within SHIB, DOGE, and MATIC Communities.
As the crypto market is fluctuating and resulting in huge price differentials, many investors are looking for new exploration opportunities, such as Oryen Network, which is a new project that gained around 140% in profits, attracting the attention of SHIB, Doge and MATIC investors. The most recent news shows that Oryen recently opened its fourth phase of the presale campaign, which makes investors hopeful.
SONM (SNM) Coin Rallies 7,000% — Massive SONM Dump Ahead?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): On Nov 20, a lesser-known coin, SONM (SNM), made headlines after rising by a mammoth 7,000% to a new record high of $13.9. However, soon after the rise, the price collapsed by 90% and traded in the red on Nov 21. With many users suggesting that SNM was the victim of another pump and dump, CoinChapter analyzed on-chain data to evaluate such claims.
Chainlink Attracts Buyers, Can LINK Price Rally Above This Key Resistance
LINK price tested the $5.50 support zone and started a recovery wave. A major bearish trend line is in place with resistance at $6.00 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally if there is a clear move above the $6.0 resistance. Chainlink’s LINK is consolidating losses above the $5.50...
Investors Flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) As Crypto Crashes
It’s been a rough week for the crypto market, with the total market cap dropping by more than $60 billion in just seven days. However, even in these tough times, some cryptocurrencies are thriving. While Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) are slightly beating the market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly selling out during presale and has already seen 125% gains. Let’s take a closer look at these three digital coins and why they are so popular right now.
Bitcoin Has Boomed 7 Out of 9 Times after Thanksgiving — Will History Repeat in 2022?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter) – As millions of Americans prepare for traditional Thanksgiving dinners on Nov 24, we can’t help but wonder what crypto investors will be thankful for in 2022. The cryptocurrency market has dipped 70% since the last turkey dinner, letting go of nearly $2 trillion in its...
Zonda Slashes Maker/Taker Fees by 50% Across All Markets From November 22-29
Zonda, the leading cryptocurrency in Eastern Europe, will slash maker and taker fees by 50% for one week. Zonda is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Eastern Europe. It serves dozens of cryptocurrencies and continues to make inroads across Central Europe. Part of the Zonda growth plan is increasing the user...
3 Industries that Can Benefit from the Implementation of Crypto and Web 3.0
The internet has progressed from read-only Web 1.0 to the current state of Web 2.0, which is often characterized as participatory and socially driven. We are gradually approaching the next phase of the internet, Web 3.0, also known as Web3, in the digital asset space. Web 3.0 promises to enable people to own things digitally, transact easily online, and have more control over their data. Web 3.0 products are already available in the blockchain and crypto ecosystems. For example, people can use crypto wallets to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and collect digital items. We are also seeing progress in the gaming industry as Web 3.0 and online gaming begin to come together. Many blockchain-based projects are designed to be decentralized and accessible to everyone, but which industries stand to profit the most from using this technology? Let’s delve a little deeper and find out.
Bitmanu Crypto Miners an Investment Opportunity
Bitmanu, a technology startup run by a team of crypto experts, is now the most preferred choice. amongst individuals looking to invest in crypto mining. The company’s three ASIC miners, BM. 1, BM 2, and BM Pro has made crypto mining more profitable than ever before. Though cryptocurrency mining...
Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are The Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
2022 is winding down, and there is still an opportunity to end it on a high note with the success of some particular crypto projects. Despite the poor crypto market run, Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are positioning themselves for a surge. While the others are more established, ORBN is in its presale phase two with a massive 60x growth surge predicted for the end of presale.
When CME Group CEO Called SBF a “Fraud” and a “Clown”
CME Group chief executive Terry Duffy called Sam Bankman-Fried a "fraud" in 2021. The CEO called Congress' complicity with FTX's business model a "biblical disaster" Too many inexperienced players added to the devastation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The infamous demise of Sam Bankman-Fired’s sister companies, Alameda Research and FTX exchange, evaporated...
Looking for the Next BNB Invest In Tron And BudBlockz Now
The market value of altcoins was 21% higher in July 2021, at $740 billion. The market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) had already made their marks, but the battle for third place was still ongoing, at least in terms of the total value. Cardano (ADA) was valued at $46...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Reversed and $15K Seems Imminent
Bitcoin price started another decline and tested the $15,800 support zone. BTC/USD is following a major declining channel with resistance near $16,450 on the 4-hours chart. The price remains at a risk of more downsides towards the $15,000 level. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving lower below $16,500. BTC/USD...
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market remains fragile in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. SOL price continued its freefall, while ETH was also in the red. On the other hand, LINK bulls struggled to keep the token in the green. Several crypto projects, even nominally associated with...
Uniglo.io Ultra Deflationary Tokenomics Outshines Shiba Inu And Tron
In today’s economic climate, deflationary strength is hard to find. Inflation has become a big issue for the global economy, and a recession is already underway. Finding investments that can combat these conditions has become difficult. But it still is possible: especially with crypto investments like Uniglo. With some...
