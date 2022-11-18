Read full article on original website
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
Australia, NZ dollar rally stalls as China, Fed fears weigh
SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted lower on Monday, as risk aversion, stemming from renewed lockdown fears in China and the prospects of higher U.S. rates, hit sentiment. The Aussie eased 0.2% to hover around $0.6657, marking the fourth straight declining session and pulling...
COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of the...
ASX 200 rises at open; Virgin Money gains nearly 15%
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%, to 7,150.40. On Monday, the benchmark index fell 0.2% to 7,139.3 points. Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session.
COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage. The draft...
BRIEF-BlackRock's Long Position In H-Shares Of Aluminum Corporation Of China Rises To 6.07% - Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA INCREASED TO 6.07% ON NOV 17 FROM 5.60% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Central China New Life Falls To 3.25% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CENTRAL CHINA NEW LIFE REDUCED TO 3.25% ON NOV 16 FROM 5.79% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues
(Reuters) - Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
India's JSW Steel says scrapping export tax helps competing globally
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" domestic companies compete in international markets amid a global slowdown in steel consumption, JSW Steel's finance chief, Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., told Reuters on Monday. India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel...
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
BRIEF-Far East Gold Got Firm Commitments For A Placement Raising A$2.1 Mln
* RECEIVED FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR A PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS RAISING A$2.1 MILLION AT A$0.50 PER SHARE. * UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A$0.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, weighed down by China, rate worries
BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by auto, IT and consumer stocks, while the likelihood of tighter U.S. monetary policy and worsening COVID-19 infection numbers in China weighed on sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.57% to 61,309.82 as of 0348 GMT, while...
JP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - JP Morgan remains the world's most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings of top banks from the G20's Financial Stability Board published on Monday. The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest...
ASX 200 gains at open l Insurance Australia, Healius and Perenti in news | Kalkine Media
Australian shares opened gained marginally on Monday after Wall Street closed higher on Wall Street last Friday on hopes that the US Federal Reserve would back off its aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening. The ASX 200 gained marginally in the opening trade, rising 6.50 points, or 0.091%. Insurance Australia Group today announced the offer of capital notes to raise $400M. Healius notes article published in The Australian on 20 November 2022. Perenti and ABB to jointly explore solutions to help mining customers decarbonize operations. Watch this show for more.
Fed's Collins declines to say how far Fed will hike rates
BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins on Friday declined to say how far the central bank will need to raise rates given uncertainty over the economic outlook. Fed rate rises this year have been swift and put monetary policy in a “different phase,” Collins told...
Australia considers credit card laws for BNPL lenders
SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia may make buy now pay later (BNPL) providers follow responsible lending laws, including mandatory background checks of borrowers, a government paper published on Monday said, pushing the sector closer to full regulation. Consumer advocates fear lenders have outgrown borrowing laws and "the rapid growth...
FTX shows need to regulate crypto before it gets big, says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange ETX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund in overnight session to approve COP27 deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but delayed approving a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change. After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian...
