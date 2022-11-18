Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
ktwb.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
kscj.com
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
ktwb.com
Yankton man enters not guilty plea in Nov. 6 homicide
YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month made a court appearance today and entered a plea. Trevor Wayne Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and other felony counts in connection to the November 6 death of 26-year-old Jade Rembold.
News Channel Nebraska
Court indicts Scotts Bluff County man on federal drug ring charges
A man from Scotts Bluff County serving a lengthy sentence in the South Dakota Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has been convicted in federal court of running a large drug ring out of the prison. 38-year-old Ray Camacho Sr is the last of 22 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury...
Officials say no injuries during possible shot fired investigation
Officials responded to a report of potential shots fired on Sioux City's west side on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
More protection orders filed against wife of suspect in Laurel homicides
In one order a neighbor of Jones claims that Jones are more than one occasion threatened his life and the life of his wife.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
ktwb.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
siouxlandnews.com
Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
