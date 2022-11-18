Read full article on original website
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
Become a Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction super bidder
LACONIA — Supporting local children in need doesn’t take superheroes — it takes super bidders. The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has a wonderful benefit for bidders at this year’s auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace. Anyone looking to increase their chances of being a winning bidder — while increasing their support of the auction — can become a super bidder. This year’s super bidder promotion is generously sponsored by Bonnette, Page and Stone.
Lakes Region Tourism Association presents awards and scholarship at meeting
MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Tourism Association recently held its annual meeting and celebration at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. Executive Director Amy Landers welcomed members, sponsors and guests. She shared information about the association’s successes throughout the past year, and she highlighted the results of the organizations in state; out of state and international marketing to bring more visitors; groups and second home owners to the area. Following her presentation, two Tourism Awards and scholarships to area students were awarded.
Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
LRSO hosts two holiday concerts on Dec. 10 and 11
LACONIA — Join the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra for two holiday concerts. One show is Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and the second is Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium in Meredith. Michael Gallagan returns to sing...
Bid early on dozens of high value Items starting Nov. 25 at the Childfren's Auction
LACONIA — Any registered auction bidder can go online to ChildrensAuction.org and bid early on fantastic, high-value items at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, running this year from Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace, starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Want a sneak peek at these amazing items? Check out this partial list:
Volunteers install new ramp to Wetlands Walk's boardwalk
GILFORD — On United Way’s Day of Caring, a new ramp was added to the Wetlands Walk’s boardwalk. People pushing jogging strollers should go to the second entrance off of Gunstock’s Brook Run trail if coming from the small parking lot on the right just after leaving Rt. 11-A. Volunteers built the ramp, removed rocks from the path and relocated it a bit for easier access. That day another bike loop was installed and easy basic maintenance done. The boardwalk’s care relies on volunteers, donations and grants.
Live music at Fratello's Thursday and Friday
LACONIA — Live Music at Fratello's Thursday and Friday nights from 7-10 p.m.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 54 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Rep. Mike Bordes: It's an honor to be able to continue serving Laconia in the Statehouse
Thank you to all Laconia residents who voted in the 2022 general election and exercised the incredible right to vote. Thank you also for reelecting me to the Statehouse for another two years. I am truly honored to be the top vote-getter in Laconia.
Caroline Colby of Gilford clinches national equestrian title
GILFORD — When Caroline Colby, 16, a junior at Gilford High School, rode for all of six minutes in the U.S. Dressage Finals last week on the horse she’s trained for two-and-a-half years, it wasn’t just business as usual. And it was more than a walk in the park.
Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill
GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
