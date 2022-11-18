ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Car overturns in Evansville crash

Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman killed in Uniontown fire identified

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire. Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning. Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived. The […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
14news.com

Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spalding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County

A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
UNION COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County

A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mattress caught on fire in Henderson

EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after gun fired outside Henderson pawn shop, police say

A man was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky Tuesday after police say a gun was fired outside a local pawn shop. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the Bullets Pawn store on South Green Street after employees said someone had shot a round off before fleeing the scene.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Hardin County man without home after fire

HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy