ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The 10-year-old surfer with no hands or feet

A 10-year-old girl who has had her arms and legs amputated is to represent Scotland at the World Para Surfing Championship in California. Jade Edward, from Aberdeenshire, had her limbs amputated after she fell ill with meningitis aged two. She took up surfing after a chance encounter with instructors from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy