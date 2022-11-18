ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure’s Most Controversial Moments: From Same-Sex Marriage Comment to TikTok Videos

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
Sparking backlash. Candace Cameron Bure has found herself at the center of controversy several times over the years.

The Fuller House alum most recently faced criticism after stating that she stopped working with the Hallmark Channel and moved to Great American Family because the new network does not feature same-sex couples at the center of their projects.

After she made the comment in a Wall Street Journal interview published on November 14, several stars took to social media to slam Candace.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Hilarie Burton wrote via Twitter in response to an article summarizing the interview. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa took to Instagram to call out the former Full House star for the interview. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the Dance Moms alum wrote on November 15. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Candace eventually addressed the criticism via Instagram on November 16. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she wrote. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Her comment about representing same-sex marriage on screen is not the first time Candace has faced backlash.

She has been criticized for her conservative views and admitted that she felt “pressure” to represent conservatives on TV while working as a panelist on The View from 2015 until 2016.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” she said while appearing on the “Behind the Table” podcast in October 2021. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Candace chose to leave the show one month after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November 2016 because she felt that defending her political positions would become even more difficult.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Candace’s most controversial moments over the years.

