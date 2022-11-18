Read full article on original website
Raymond J. Jamalkowski
Raymond J. Jamalkowski, 90 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 11, 2022) at St. Johns Home in Rochester, NY. He was born March 5, 1932 in Batavia, a son of the late Stanley and Mary Brzeczkowski Jamialkowski. Ray was a 1949 graduate of Batavia High School where he...
Florence A. Mooney
Florence A. Mooney, 88, of Oakfield, passed away on November 17, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Florence was born May 13, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtia (Kingdom) Brumsted. Florence was an auto racing fan, having supported her daughter, Rhonda, as she raced. She was...
Four top the 750 mark in Genesee Region bowling
Four bowlers cracked the 750 mark in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action last week. At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, AJ Allenbrandt of Le Roy led the way with 279-232-259--770 and James Townsend of Batavia posted 256-258-244--758 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League. Allenbrandt finished the first game with 10 strikes after opening with a strike and nine spare. At Legion Lanes in Le Roy, Tim Penders of Pavilion had the hot ahnd with 246-255-267--768 in the American Legion Thursday Men's League.
Two Batavia staples honored with awards from YMCA
GLOW YMCA’s annual meeting had a few surprises this year, as the nonprofit’s leaders, including CEO Rob Walker, presented Community Partner awards to two Batavia entities that have been key players in the community. Awards went each to Batavia Muckdogs and the City of Batavia for their contributions to YMCA’s mission and vision. In turn, City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said just how much YMCA’s presence here has impacted him.
Southern Genesee County getting plenty of snow
Savannah Draves measures the snow up to 31 inches this afternoon in Darien Center. Savannah can expect to find more snow on the ground in the morning. A snow band is passing over southern Genesee County now and is trying to push north into Batavia. To submit weather photos, email howard@thebatavian.com or text (585) 260-6970.
Local emergency personnel deploying to Erie County to assist with storm coverage
Volunteer and career firefighters from Genesee County are being deployed to Erie County to assist with emergency management as a result of heavy snowfall in the area. Tim Yaeger, emergency management coordinator for Genesee County, announced Saturday night that the following departments have been approved for deployment starting Sunday morning at 6 a.m. for a 12-hour shift.
Grand Jury Report: Woman accused of presenting forged vaccination card to employer
Stacey A. King is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and falsifying business records in the first degree. King is accused of presenting a forged COVID-19 vaccination record to her employer in the City of Batavia on Oct. 1, 2021. Katherine J. Briggs is indicted on one count of criminal contempt in the first degree. Briggs is accused of violating an order of protection on July 27 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia.
A two-car MVA with leg injury reported in Alabama
A two-car motor vehicle accident has been reported at Route 77 and Ledge Road, Alabama. A person reportedly has a leg injury. Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
