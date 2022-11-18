ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M

The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
Our Richmond ‘Drinksgiving’ Dive Bars List!

What is a dive bar to us? A dive bar is anti trendy. There is no jumping on the newest anything, it is a bar with cheap drinks, sometimes decent food, and a bunch of regulars. You might be one of them. We might be too. Either way, we wanted to share what we have learned so you can make an informed decision on your alcoholic impulses.
Housing among several issues Rep. McEachin will address in 3rd term

RICHMOND — The housing market in Virginia’s 4th District is turbulent on many fronts, but reelected Democrat U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin says he will fight to ease the crisis for his constituents. McEachin for a third term will represent a district that generally encompasses a swath of territory...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
John Randolph Medical Center name to change

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022. According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.
Richmond holiday light show begins Thanksgiving day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Holiday Light Show will begin on Thanksgiving day at Richmond Raceway located at 4690 Carolina Ave gate number 7. The event was set to begin Friday, Nov. 18 however it was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The show features more than 1 mile of...
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
