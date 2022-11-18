Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposed warehouses, winery
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building. The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: BASD board votes to hire ex-judge to lead Roy probe
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Northampton County judge is reportedly leading an independent investigation into Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy. Lehigh Valley Live is reporting that the school board voted Monday night to hire Emil Giordano for the job. Roy is already under investigation by the district for...
