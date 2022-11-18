Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Related
How coaching news impacts Buccaneers going forward
As some parts of the NFL world looks towards the 2023 NFL season, the Buccaneers could have some coaching changes on the horizon. Times change quickly in the NFL. At the end of last season, it seemed like Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was a lock to get the job as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Could Tom Brady return for another year with the Bucs?
Throughout this past offseason, there were multiple rumors about Tom Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish his NFL career elsewhere. Instead, Brady ended up returning from his brief retirement for a third season with the Bucs. While many outside of One Buc Place had wild theories about the GOAT playing for another club, those closest to the Bucs (and common sense) knew that if Brady was going to play this season, it would be in Tampa Bay.
Bucs’ veteran RB designated to return from IR
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran running back Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Bernard could return to action as soon as Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. The running back was placed on IR back on Sept. 21, after sustaining an ankle […]
Pewter Report
Bucs Coordinator Listed As Potential Head Coaching Candidate
Every year there are changes to coaching staffs around the league, especially at head coach. NFL teams search high and low to find the next big thing. For the previous two seasons, the Bucs had a desirable coaching staff given their success, but even after struggling to a 5-5 record this season, they might have a coordinator who is running his own team next season.
Bijani: Clamor for change won't distract Texans from objective
Entering week 12, the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over the Las Vegas Raiders and everyone else in the league for the top overall draft pick in 2023.
Panthers will have Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn active vs. Ravens in Week 11
The Carolina Panthers will be without a solid chunk of their secondary this afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens. But at least they’ll have two of their unit’s studs in uniform. Cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Jeremy Chinn will be active for today’s Week 11 matchup. Horn was...
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Questionable to Return vs. 49ers
The injury bug continues to bite the Arizona Cardinals, even outside of the United State. WR Rondale Moore played just two snaps before injuring his groin, officially being ruled questionable to return. On the first play of the game, he took a jet sweep for a loss of six yards.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
NFC is suddenly wide open for Buccaneers to take advantage after bye
Now with the bye week in the rearview mirror for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC is suddenly ripe for the picking for the Buccaneers if they want it. Despite the slow start to the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, given the current state of the NFC, the Buccaneers are still in excellent shape believe it or not. At 5-5, a record being good enough for first place in the NFC South will raise some eyebrows, but this goes far deeper than that.
Comments / 0