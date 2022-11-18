ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

SuperTalk 1270

OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant

For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
FARGO, ND
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer, is having her wish come true. She’ll be putting on her Lei and Hula skirt and will soon be heading to Hawaii. Her principal even made the special announcement during Discovery Middle’s girl’s basketball game....
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train To Stop In Detroit Lakes on December 15th

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season. The Train will stop in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S., bringing live entertainment and Christmas cheer in exchange for donations to local food banks.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo family displaced by fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Lisbon Fire Department released new information on a structure fire that left two people dead on Friday. The department says in a social media post it happened at 18 Oak St. When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and fire were present and...
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD seeking help with finding missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
Bring Me The News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
JAMESTOWN, ND

