Read full article on original website
Related
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
valleynewslive.com
13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer, is having her wish come true. She’ll be putting on her Lei and Hula skirt and will soon be heading to Hawaii. Her principal even made the special announcement during Discovery Middle’s girl’s basketball game....
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
valleynewslive.com
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
lakesarearadio.net
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train To Stop In Detroit Lakes on December 15th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season. The Train will stop in more than two-dozen Minnesota towns on its annual ride through the northern U.S., bringing live entertainment and Christmas cheer in exchange for donations to local food banks.
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
kvrr.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Lisbon Fire Department released new information on a structure fire that left two people dead on Friday. The department says in a social media post it happened at 18 Oak St. When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and fire were present and...
valleynewslive.com
FPD seeking help with finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
kvrr.com
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
Comments / 0