Laura Jean Huff
Laura Jean Huff, 52, Noble County, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 31, 1970. She is survived by four children, Megan (Aaron) Berkes-Myers, Indianapolis, Alexandra Berkes, Elkhart, Lucas Berkes, Albion and Hunter (fiancé Michelle) Berkes, New Paris; six grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Murray, Tracy Thieme, Thomas Goggans, Robin Urso, Pamela Howard, Ruby Shepherd, Clinton Goggans and Rachel Hile.
Betty Webb — UPDATED
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, Betty was the daughter of William and Zura Loy. She was a graduate of Elwood High School and attended cosmetology school. She was married to Dallas Webb in 1956 and shared more than 30 years with him before his death in August 1986.
Curtis Hartbarger
Curtis Hartbarger, 75, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Curtis was born April 30, 1947. Curtis is survived by his children, Teresa (David) Rock, Tippecanoe, Johnny (Tammy) Hartbarger, Rochester and Ricky Hartbarger, Tippecanoe; three grandchildren; his brothers, Kernie (Karen) Rowe, North Manchester and Frank Hartbarger, Osceola; and his children’s mother, Ruth Truman, Beaver Dam Lake.
Ivan Carl Good
Ivan Carl Good, 73, South Bend, died Nov.18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Ivan was born May 18, 1949. On Dec. 13, 2013, he married Christine Ann (Dombrowski) Good, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Kristopher G. (Amber) Good, Westfield; son-in-law; Mark Rayburn, Goshen; stepchildren; Kelsey...
Larry L. Young
Larry L. Young, 73, Goshen, died 7:51 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1949. On April 17, 1971, he married Evelyn (Traynor) Young; she survives in Goshen. He is also survived by his children, Karen (Randy), Oregon and Brian Young, Nappanee; three grandchildren;...
Derek A. Wray
Derek A. Wray, 33, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Derek was born Sept. 21, 1989, in Warsaw, the son of Christopher and Barbara (Long) Wray. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School with the Class of ’08 and earned his degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne. Derek owned and operated Renewed Tech Repair in Warsaw and also enjoyed his longtime association with Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill. He attended Home Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, had a hunger for God’s Word and shared his faith with all those whom he encountered. Derek was an outdoorsman who enjoyed his 4-wheeler and dirt bike. He also enjoyed bow-hunting, fishing, Notre Dame Football and caring for his dogs, Lilly and Gemma.
David Melton Jr. — PENDING
David Melton Jr., 57, Warsaw, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs, 80, Pierceton, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. Lowell was born April 12, 1942, in Stearns, Ky., the son of George and Dovie (Gregory) Dobbs. He was united in marriage to Betty Hapner. He worked as a CNC machine operator for Zimmer,...
Kent McCullough
Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Kent was born Nov. 22, 1977. On May 28, 2011, Kent married Holly Snyder; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his father, Earl McCullough, Logansport; mother,...
Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, East CR 850S, west of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Driver: Allison T. Sielaff, 37, East CR 900S, South Whitley. Sielaff was traveling west on East CR 850S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Allen L. Letson Sr.
Allen “Big Al” Letson Sr., 60, South Bend, died Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Allen was born Nov. 10. 1962. Allen was married to Elizabeth “Beth” Suzanne (Stevens) Letson; she survives. He is also survived by his three children, Ashley (Billy)...
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
Lois Jean Fletcher
Lois Jean Fletcher, 88, North Judson, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Culver. She was born Sunday, Dec. 10, 1933. She married Forrest Fletcher; he preceded her in death. Surviving are sons, Morris Fletcher, Belleville, Mich. and Forrest Fletcher Jr.,Crown Point; daughters, Michelle (Bill) Singleton, Knox, Rhonda (Kevin) Ammons, Knox, Jennifer (Andrew) Jacobs, Winamac, Audra Kersting, North Judson, Patty (Garry) Coldiron, North Judson, Sherry Howard, North Judson, Constance “Connie” (Tony Mildice) Good, Knox and Kim Downey, Rochester; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Richard G. Moroni
Richard G. Moroni, 76, Granger, died at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born June 23, 1946. On Aug. 16, 1969, Richard married Deborah Milner; she preceded him in death. On July 14, 2001, Richard married his second wife, Diane Stahly; she survives in Granger.
William W. Conover
William W. Conover 91, Argos, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 15, 1931. On Nov. 8, 1985, he married Celesta Yvonne (Jones) Wolfe, and she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his children, Bill (Debbie) Conover, Hammond,...
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
Deena L. Wilson — UPDATED
Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to Dale and Marilene (Meese) Sensibaugh. Although she spent most...
Isaac Lister — PENDING
Isaac Lister, 32, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Robert Gale Benson — PENDING
Robert Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
