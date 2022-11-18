Read full article on original website
wjpf.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Rochelle News-Leader
Park board: Shelter purchase approved
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
nrgmediadixon.com
Study Shows Dixon and the Surrounding Area is Lacking Good Housing Which Holds Back Growth Potential
The City of Dixon, and throughout Lee County, are constantly on the search for more industry coming to the area. In a recent housing study of the county and city, industry ranked highest for those employed in the county. Andy Shaw of the Lee Ogle Enterprise Zone and Kevin Marx...
This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem
If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak
Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois
LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.
MyStateline.com
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine
A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train is coming to Byron
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific is bringing it’s Holiday Train back to the rails this year, and it will be making a stop in Byron this December. “I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to […]
Fake tax letter sent to Winnebago County residents, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are warning residents that a letter claiming they owe taxes is fake. According to the Winnebago County Board, residents have complained of receiving a letter claiming notice of a “Distraint Warrant,” which includes a toll-free number and says the intended victim has a delinquent tax owed. “This is […]
Illinois COVID-19 cases rise, causing concern for Thanksgiving
(WTVO) — Illinois health officials are urging residents to be cautious in their Thanksgiving celebrations as the state is seeing a wave of new COVID-19 cases. Health professionals reported 13,659 new cases since November 11, according to WMAQ, in addition to 48 additional deaths. Of those, 11,020 cases and 38 deaths came in the last […]
Illinois Bakery Just Won 2022 with this Blueberry Maple Masterpiece
Maybe 2022 is the year you want to give your taste buds something amazing. We found it for you. Cake might be my favorite food category. Sure, I like pizza and pasta, and I like tacos (except ground beef), and I like breakfast foods, I like guacamole, and I like salads and I love ketchup... but CAKE, that's where it's at.
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
100fmrockford.com
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant
LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023. “When we […]
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
