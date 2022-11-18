ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

wjpf.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Park board: Shelter purchase approved

ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
CALEDONIA, IL
Q985

This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem

If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon School District Dealing With Stomach Flu Outbreak

Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of the Oregon School District wanted to be in contact with parents regarding the illness that is going on through the buildings. On Friday, the district had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. The district did reach out to the Ogle County Health Department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine

A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers …. A local school district is being hit hard with illness. Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness. The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves...
OREGON, IL
starvedrock.media

Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6

Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
100fmrockford.com

Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work

ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
ROCHELLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL

