The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
thehypemagazine.com

The Rise of RealLyfe StreetStarz

RealLyfe Productions out of Dallas, TX was founded by Jeff Oyeneye, Jonathan “Joker” Maduagwu, and Alfred “Rook” Hamilton. RealLyfe Productions is a multi-faceted media company and recording studio, and home of the renowned RealLyfe Street Starz, where they interview a variety of celebrities, business owners, and influencers with a unique and uncensored style. Growing up in North Dallas together and starting out as artists and eventually becoming a staple of underground media in the South.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX

