Look: South Oak Cliff holds off Lovejoy in Texas 5A football playoffs
ARLINGTON, Texas - Defending UIL 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Lovejoy to pull out a 42-37 win in their 5A football playoff game on Saturday. “I’m just happy to move on to round three,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said after the ...
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
thehypemagazine.com
The Rise of RealLyfe StreetStarz
RealLyfe Productions out of Dallas, TX was founded by Jeff Oyeneye, Jonathan “Joker” Maduagwu, and Alfred “Rook” Hamilton. RealLyfe Productions is a multi-faceted media company and recording studio, and home of the renowned RealLyfe Street Starz, where they interview a variety of celebrities, business owners, and influencers with a unique and uncensored style. Growing up in North Dallas together and starting out as artists and eventually becoming a staple of underground media in the South.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
KHOU
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
