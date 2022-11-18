When Chris Lopez was in sixth grade, his teacher told him something that stuck with him -- and that he would later disprove: "You're never going to succeed in life." "My self-esteem really broke," Lopez, now a second-year student at the Stanford School of Medicine, said. "As long as I could remember, I was falling behind the rest of the class. I saw the other students do better on tests and get rewarded for their behavior. I went along with the idea of being a failure for years."

