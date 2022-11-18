Jamal Murray's Status For Nuggets-Mavs Game

Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Texas to face off with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

However, star guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (health protocols) listed out for Friday."

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season, but he has returned and played well to start the season with averages of 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Nuggets are also off to an excellent start to the year, with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games.

On the road, they are 5-4 in nine games away from Colorado.

They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, they were without Murray and Michael Porter Jr. only played in nine games.

However, Nikola Jokic won his second straight MVP Award and led the Nuggets to the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the west.

If healthy, they have the potential to be a top-four seed and even a contender to make the NBA Finals.

For Friday's game against the Mavs, Jokic has also been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

The Mavs come into the night tied with the Sacramento Kings for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-6 in their first 14 games and an impressive 7-2 in the nine games that they have played at home.

Last season, they made a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.