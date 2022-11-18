Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
KRQE News 13
Surging Timberwolves face short-handed Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves will aim to stretch their season-best winning streak to four games when they host the injury-ravaged Miami Heat on Monday night. The Timberwolves will attempt to move above .500 for the first time since Oct. 30 against a Heat squad that will be without star Jimmy Butler for the third straight game.
KRQE News 13
Nuggets host Pistons in clash of the ailing
When the Denver Nuggets had to play without three starters — including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — for successive games against the Mavericks in Dallas, Friday’s 28-point loss to Dallas was not unexpected, but Denver’s impressive response in Sunday night’s rematch was downright surprising. The...
KRQE News 13
Menacing at home, Cavaliers now face Blazers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to close a perfect four-game homestand when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have won their previous three games by double digits, including Monday’s 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland has won seven of its first eight home games, the team’s best start in its own building since the 2016-17 season, when the Cavs opened 9-1.
KRQE News 13
With Bradley Beal ailing, Wizards set to face Heat
The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a reversal of fortune by walking away with six wins in their last seven games, but seeing their star limp off the court is cause for concern. The Wizards begin a back-to-back series of games at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with Bradley Beal’s availability...
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the...
Stan Van Gundy not impressed with 76ers fans' boos of Ben Simmons: 'not that loud'
Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia for the first time since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and was welcomed with boos, although Stan Van Gundy thought they’d be harsher.
KRQE News 13
Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the...
KRQE News 13
Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves — in the team’s record book. Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win.
