Atlanta, GA

Surging Timberwolves face short-handed Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves will aim to stretch their season-best winning streak to four games when they host the injury-ravaged Miami Heat on Monday night. The Timberwolves will attempt to move above .500 for the first time since Oct. 30 against a Heat squad that will be without star Jimmy Butler for the third straight game.
Nuggets host Pistons in clash of the ailing

When the Denver Nuggets had to play without three starters — including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — for successive games against the Mavericks in Dallas, Friday’s 28-point loss to Dallas was not unexpected, but Denver’s impressive response in Sunday night’s rematch was downright surprising. The...
Menacing at home, Cavaliers now face Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to close a perfect four-game homestand when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have won their previous three games by double digits, including Monday’s 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland has won seven of its first eight home games, the team’s best start in its own building since the 2016-17 season, when the Cavs opened 9-1.
With Bradley Beal ailing, Wizards set to face Heat

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a reversal of fortune by walking away with six wins in their last seven games, but seeing their star limp off the court is cause for concern. The Wizards begin a back-to-back series of games at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with Bradley Beal’s availability...
Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the...
Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The young New Jersey Devils are making a name for themselves — in the team’s record book. Nico Hischier had three assists and the no-name Devils beat the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive win.
