3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Trussville gets new special needs alert system
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville Police Department announced it is adding a new special needs notification service. If you have a family member with autism or any other hidden disability, you can notify TPD so they can better serve you. Police dispatch can create a notification in its system...
wbrc.com
Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway. According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023. Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the...
wbrc.com
New traffic calming program in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps. If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.
wbrc.com
Attorney presses City of Hoover to resolve first responder payroll issues
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. An attorney representing some of the police officers brought the issue once again to city leaders spoke at the Hoover City Council meeting Monday night. Gardendale attorney and retired Birmingham Police...
wbrc.com
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already. Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves. It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you...
wbrc.com
Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says there is an overturned vehicle on I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover. The wreck happened around 4:39 p.m. Lanes on the right are closed at this time. ALDOT asks drivers to use caution when driving through the area and...
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission needs delivery drivers for Thanksgiving to meet increased need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission helps serve hundreds of people suffering from homelessness in Birmingham and they’ve been seeing an increase in guests over the last few months. Leaders tell WBRC that this Thanksgiving, they are going to give out more than 700 meals. Executive Director,...
wvtm13.com
Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing teen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are searching for a missing teen. Police say 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since Nov. 13. Costa is 6′0″ and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for tips leading to his safe return home. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
wbrc.com
Holiday shopping safety tips from Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last-minute holiday shopping crunch is on, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe while checking off items from your grocery lists. To start, the sheriff’s office says the best way to pay is in person. Shelby County deputies say...
Bham Now
4 spots closing in Birmingham + who’s planning to reopen
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. 1. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports...
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in train crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
wbrc.com
Gardendale PD: Man attempts to rob pawn shop, according to owner
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police say a man attempted to rob Stevens Pawn & Jewelry, according to the owner. The store owner said to police that a man attempted to rob him when the store was just opening, and the owner shot at the man. The owner said the...
wbrc.com
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
wbrc.com
City of Helena adding electrical vehicle charging stations
HELENE, Ala. (WBRC) - Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to charge your car in the city of Helena. Mayor Brian Puckett said charging stations are needed as the city is now second to Hoover with the most registered electric vehicle owners in the county. Money from the Alabama...
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
wbrc.com
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist in downtown Birmingham is offering delivery of a number of wines and locally crafted beers. Norton’s is the first and only florist in the state offering beer and wine for delivery. The alcohol delivery service was put through a test-run, and now the service is finally in full bloom.
Bham Now
8 exciting openings + businesses coming soon including a mobile lounge
I’m amazed at just how much is always happening in Birmingham. From mouth-watering cookies and candy to a new park perfect for walks, read on to learn about what’s now open and coming soon to The Magic City. 1. Crumbl Cookies | Lane Parke. I am absolutely PUMPED...
