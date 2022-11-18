Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs close five-game homestand on Tuesday afternoon
Game 5: Fresno State (2-2) vs. UC Merced (0-5) Nov. 22, 2022 • 2 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Save Mart Center. TV/ONLINE: CW59 / Mountain West Network (PxP: Ralph Wood/Analyst: Jack Fertig & Amy Parrish-Finch/Sideline: Taylor Martinez) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (PxP: Matt Norville) LIVE:...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs head to Daytona following 43-point win
FRESNO, Calif. – Ahead of traveling across the country, Fresno State ran away with a 71-28 win over UC Merced on Tuesday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs held the Bobcats to 21.6 percent shooting, forced 21 turnovers and limited the visitors to 10 points or less in each quarter.
College Football News
Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction Game Preview
Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Wyoming Will Win. Fresno State is set. It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs on ESPNU for Wooden Legacy opener
Game 5: Fresno State (1-3) vs. Washington (3-1) Nov. 23, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. PT • Anaheim, Calif. • Anaheim Arena. TV/ONLINE: ESPNU (Eric Rothman & Corey Williams) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Fresno State leads 3-2 (overall) • First...
Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game
Fresno State's win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 3
This Day in Bulldog History: November 20th
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On November 20th, 1993, San Diego State played its first-ever game at Bulldog Stadium. The Aztecs scored 37 points, but lost, 63-37. Yes, there were 100 combined points in that game 29 years ago. Trent Dilfer was Fresno State’s quarterback, and he threw for 272 yards that night. Running backs Ron […]
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Rebels 2022 Cen-Cal Champions
The Clovis Rebels are your 2022 Cen-Cal League Champions of the Juniors Division. This football championship occurred last Saturday, November 19th, and is something that this team and their coaches will never forget. The Juniors Division consists of players coming from the 3rd and 4th grade, and more specifically for...
gobulldogs.com
Alessio & Ally earn top spots at Lumberjack Diving Invite
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Highlighted by first-place finishes by both Silvia Alessio and Grace Ally, the Fresno State divers wrapped up competition at the Lumberjack Diving Invite on Sunday at Northern Arizona. Alessio took home top honors on the 1 Meter on Saturday with Ally following it up on Sunday with...
gobulldogs.com
10 'Dogs earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors
GREENWOOD, Ind. - Six Fresno State soccer student-athletes and four volleyball student-athletes have been named to the College of Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) All-District Teams. On the soccer side, sophomores Kaelyn Miller & Ella Wilson along with seniors Jordan Brown, Megan Galvan, Lorena Montanes & Valentina Vivas earned...
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups runs in state playoffs ends
The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team had a magical run to the CIF State Division v Northern Regional Finals. The Bullpups, who were the No. 11 seed, upset the No. 6 seed and No. 2 seed en route to the finals. The Bullpups fought hard but their season came to...
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale
Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
GV Wire
Dyer Defends New $12,000 a Year Pay Perk for Councilmembers. Unions Unhappy.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
