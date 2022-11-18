Read full article on original website
2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners
It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Tony Hawk Reveals ‘Major Setback’ Regarding His Health
Skateboarder Tony Hawk thought he was on the mend after breaking his leg early this year, but the legend recently received some unexpected news about the injury. Hawk first announced his femur fracture on Instagram on March 21st, when he shared a video of himself at the same skate ramp where the injury had occurred two weeks prior. The skater was already back on his board, albeit gently, riding away from the scene of the proverbial crime.
I'm Pretty Obsessed With "Stranger Things," So I Checked Out "Stranger Things: The Experience" — Here's What It's Like
You get to travel through Hawkins Lab and even come face to face with Vecna, which is honestly...kinda intense!
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tyler & Brittany Split Shortly After Leaving The Beach As A Couple
Love didn’t work in the real world for Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. “It’s clear that we’re not together,” Tyler confirmed on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Nov. 22. “You think that you found something that could potentially be forever. I thought I had that, but I didn’t. It’s definitely tough.”
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
Kanye West Given One More Chance After He Ditched Divorce Deposition
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce proceedings have been dragging due in part to Ye's lack of cooperation. Now he's running out of chances to impress the judge before the former couple heads to trial. According to a report TMZ published on Monday, November 21, Ye bailed on a scheduled...
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Quietly Break Up Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up for a second time. According to a report from People, the two quietly broke up in October. Several sources confirmed to the outlet that the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns guard parted ways last month due to their demanding careers.
