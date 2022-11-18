It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO