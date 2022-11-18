ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 American Music Awards: See All Of The Winners

It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! Before the show goes down in Los Angeles later tonight, we're already learning who will take home a trophy. On Sunday afternoon, November 20, some of the AMA winners were revealed in categories that won’t be aired during the national broadcast. K-POP artist Mark Tuan joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly to announce the winners in 24 categories during a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream ahead of the show. All American Music Award winners are voted entirely by fans. Each nominee is solely based on key fan interactions from radio airplay to touring sales.
Tony Hawk Reveals ‘Major Setback’ Regarding His Health

Skateboarder Tony Hawk thought he was on the mend after breaking his leg early this year, but the legend recently received some unexpected news about the injury. Hawk first announced his femur fracture on Instagram on March 21st, when he shared a video of himself at the same skate ramp where the injury had occurred two weeks prior. The skater was already back on his board, albeit gently, riding away from the scene of the proverbial crime.
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"

Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Quietly Break Up Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up for a second time. According to a report from People, the two quietly broke up in October. Several sources confirmed to the outlet that the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns guard parted ways last month due to their demanding careers.

