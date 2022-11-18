Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
Framingham Police: Jewelry & Glasses Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Gilbert Street for a theft on Friday morning, November 18. Police received a report of a motor vehicle breaking & entering at 81 Gilbert Street at 6:15 a.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said there was “no sign of forced entry.”
Framingham Police: Thief Steals 2021 Hyundai Elantra
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 brown Hyundai Elantra from a doctor’s office parking lot on Saturday. The theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. at 61 Lincoln Street. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Parked Car & Street Sign
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Route 135 and Bethany Road for a crash on Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:20 p.m. on November 19. The drive “struck a parked motor vehicle and street sign,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 11, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Sandro Peguero Perez (45, Lawrence) was served a summons for Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Class A Drug. Vehicle struck a pole on Salem Street. Fence and mailbox also damaged. (12:45pm)
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole on Warren Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-car crash on Warren Road early morning on November 19. The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. at 119 Warren Road in Framingham. The car crashed into the pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said Lt. Mickens. No...
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
UPDATED: Framingham Police Conduct Search in Saxonville For Burglar
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police conducted a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham on Friday night, November 18. Police were searching for a suspect in an attempted house breaking & entering in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. “We had an attempted break with an unknown suspect,” said...
