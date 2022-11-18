Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina community holds vigil to honor slain University of Virginia football player
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
live5news.com
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from...
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
wfirnews.com
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service
The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
Sacramento, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Center High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on November 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
KCRA.com
Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus
Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
getnews.info
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
KCRA.com
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
spotsylvania.va.us
COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA
The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2