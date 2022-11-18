ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service

The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
CULPEPER, VA
High School Soccer PRO

Sacramento, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Center High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on November 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SACRAMENTO, CA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus

Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
spotsylvania.va.us

COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA

The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body

PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy