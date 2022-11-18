Read full article on original website
VIP Scoop: Talented safety prospect locks in Virginia official visit
Mose Phillips III has locked in his official visit to Virginia. "I'll take my official on the 10th of December," he told Wahoos247. Phillips is a talented athlete out of Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge High School that plays on both sides of the ball for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder holds offers from Virginia Tech, Tulane and Toledo, in addition to his offer from Virginia.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
Virginia Basketball Jumps to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Cavaliers moved up 11 spots in this week's poll after picking up two impressive wins over Baylor and Illinois this weekend in Las Vegas
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois
In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
WSLS
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Nation says farewell to Virginia’s three fallen players with emotional memorial service
Saturdays are for football. Cheering, celebrating, tailgating, second-guessing. It’s when heroes are made. Saturdays were for football until Sunday happened a week ago and our lives were instantly changed. Our world was darkened in tragedy. Saturday we mourned. We didn’t mourn alone. Thousands joined us from sea to shining...
‘God’s got him’: NC high school honors former player who was killed at UVa.
Devin Chandler and two other University of Virginia football players were killed this week after police say a former player opened fire on a bus returning from a field trip.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
thepalmettopanther.com
Three Dead, Two Injured in Mass Shooting at the University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, around 10:30 p.m., a school shooting began at the University of Virginia. Three football players died, and two others were injured; one in good condition while the other is in a critical state. The shooting became one of almost 600 mass shootings in the United States this year.
Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia
BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured. Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
