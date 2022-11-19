ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Chris Hemsworth Said He's Taking "Some Time Off" After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGjZC_0jG12af900

Fans might not see Chris Hemsworth on their screens for a while, as the actor has said that he intends to "take some time off" from his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPStu_0jG12af900
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Chris made the revelation to Vanity Fair, explaining that he wants to spend more time with his family following the discovery that he's genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease , which is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and impacts other mental functions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYO09_0jG12af900
Jun Sato / WireImage

Chris shared that he found out on his Disney+ series Limitless , which is all about the human body. In the fifth episode, he goes to visit a doctor, who learns through testing and bloodwork that Chris is "8 to 10 times more likely" to get the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdiC7_0jG12af900

Chris said that, at first, he "didn't really know what to think." But he wasn't completely surprised, given that his grandfather has it.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Although it's not a given that he'll develop Alzheimer’s, Chris said the discovery "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsCE5_0jG12af900
Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

"And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do," he continued. "Now when I finish this tour [for Limitless ] this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACvfQ_0jG12af900
Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images

Chris said that while acting does still "excite" him, overall, he's just not "so focused on the future" anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0JnH_0jG12af900
Vera Anderson / WireImage

"I'm going to recharge now and just not be so focused on the future — and what's next? And what else is coming? And what haven't I done? I'm in a state of, not passive, but a little more surrendering to [the idea that] things are as they are. I don't mean that in a sort of apathetic way, but there's a stillness to my thinking about it all now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BibZa_0jG12af900
Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage

He continued: "I can talk to you for hours about what I want to do, but it doesn't fill my head 24/7 like it used to. That's not out of having lost any of the passion for it, it's just a sense of contentment, and with being very proud of what I've done and the experiences I've had. I welcome whatever comes next."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TT3E_0jG12af900
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

You can read Chris's full interview here .

Comments / 969

JustSayn
2d ago

People on here say such negative and ignorant things!! No he doesn't have Alzheimer's, don't believe he's just going to "sit around" and do nothing either. Bottom line - life can be taken in the blink of an eye so he's going to live his life differently. Maybe some of you should do the same.

Reply(46)
358
E B
2d ago

he can afford to take time off... Good for you Chris your kids will only be little for so long enjoy them and your family while you are can you definitely have enough money to relax . not like poor Bruce Willis so sad about him and his Aphasia diagnosis 😔😔

Reply(7)
221
AJK
2d ago

Seems a little over dramatic considering that we’re all pretty much genetically predisposed to one ailment or another.

Reply(110)
294
Related
TheDailyBeast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm.The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless, airing on Disney+, which purports to offer “fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process.”In episode five, titled “Memory,” Dr. Peter Attia tells the Australian actor that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from...
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Upworthy

Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy