Santa Clarita Wins Third Award For Most Business-Friendly City From LAEDC

Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City in Los Angeles County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.

El Segundo was named the winner for cities with a population under 60,000. Tom Cole and Monica Fawcett from the city’s Economic Development department accepted the award on the city’s behalf at the LAEDC’s 27th Eddy Awards in SoFi Stadium.

The Eddy Awards is one of the most prestigious awards programs to recognize leadership in economic development in business and government throughout Los Angeles County. It celebrates exceptional public and private leadership in L.A. County economic development, with the Most Business Friendly City Award and recognition of honorees that demonstrate outstanding contributions to economic development in the region.

“Santa Clarita is consistently known as one of the state’s most business friendly cities,” said Holly Schroeder, President & CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, who was also in attendance. “Leaders in Santa Clarita recognize the importance of a strong and diverse economy to protect and enhance SCV’s quality of life. As our partners in economic development, SCVEDC is thrilled that the City of Santa Clarita has been given this honor.”

The city was the Winner of the LAEDC’s Award in 2008 and 2016, and a Finalist in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2021. We also won 2018’s Most Business Friendly City in L.A. County from the Los Angeles County Business Federation in their annual poll, which represents a snapshot of key issues of concern in the Los Angeles County business community.

The Kosmont-Rose Institute’s 2018 Cost of Doing Business Survey also ranked Santa Clarita among the best cities in Southern California. Ranks were based on municipal and county taxes, fees and other demographics. Santa Clarita was recognized as a low-cost city due to its low property tax rates, no utility tax and several other business benefits compared to neighboring cities such as Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

The City of Santa Clarita commented in a press release how its “…partnerships with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce , Valley Industry Association , Small Business Development Center and College of the Canyons help attract and retain thriving businesses with a mission of increasing jobs and continually improving the community. Additionally, these partnerships help advocate and support the needs of local businesses through job fairs, training, webinars and many other resources.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the LAEDC as the Most Business-Friendly City in Los Angeles County,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This award is a testament to the strength of our business community and the city’s strategic partnerships with local business organizations[…]. I could not be prouder of the way our community rallied together post-pandemic to support our local businesses and ensure our companies, big and small here in Santa Clarita, continue to thrive.”

Our valley continues to be the ideal place for companies to do business, with great access to state-of-the-art facilities, workforce and markets, with a quality of life that can’t be beat. All of this is made possible when you have a region which actively collaborates with the various businesses and organizations, dedicating a myriad of resources to ensure the success of its employers, as well as the employees that live and work here.

To find out how your company can thrive in the business-friendly Santa Clarita Valley, download our Incentives & Resource Guide today .

