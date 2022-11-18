Read full article on original website

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
labroots.com
Uterine Cancer Linked to Hair Straightening Products
While uterine cancer represents only 3% of all cancer diagnoses in the United States, it remains the most common female reproductive cancer. Also, experts have noted rising rates of uterine cancer mortality in recent years. These statistics promote the need to identify risk factors that could reduce the uterine cancer burden.
A Woman Had Cancer 12 Times by Age 36. Her Genes Showed Something Never Seen Before
When Spanish scientists came across a strange case of a woman who had experienced 12 different types of tumor before the age of 36, they decided to dig a little deeper to find out why she was so susceptible to cancer. The 36-year-old woman was first treated for cancer at...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
ascopost.com
Presence of Small Subclonal Populations of High-Risk Genetic Events at Diagnosis in Multiple Myeloma
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Lannes et al found that single-cell genomics could identify the presence of high-risk copy number abnormalities (CNAs) in small subclonal populations at diagnosis of multiple myeloma in many patients. The investigators stated, “Multiple myeloma is characterized by CNAs, some of...
ascopost.com
Comparison of Bevacizumab Durations in Front-Line Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In a European phase III trial (AGO-OVAR 17 BOOST/GINECO OV118/ENGOT Ov-15) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacobus Pfisterer, MD, PhD, and colleagues found no significant progression-free survival benefit with the extension of bevacizumab treatment from 15 to 30 months in patients receiving front-line treatment for stage IIB to IV ovarian cancer.
ascopost.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Similar Across Different Socioeconomic Levels Among Patients With Pediatric ALL
Although socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were living in poverty and were treated with CAR T-cell therapy achieved similar overall survival and were equally likely to achieve a complete response as pediatric patients from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a new study published by Newman et al in Blood.
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Mutation analysis on tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center aggressive B cell lymphomas
A new research paper was published in Oncotarget entitled, "Mutation analysis performed on tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center aggressive B cell lymphomas." Comprehensive genomic analyses of tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center B cell (GCB) diffuse large B cell/high grade B cell lymphoma (DLBCL/HGBL) have...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: What is lymphoma?
My sister recently noticed significantly enlarged lymph nodes in her neck. Her primary care physician said he thought she had lymphoma. What is lymphoma and what is her prognosis? Is it hereditary?. ANSWER: Lymphoma is a group of cancers that affect the lymphocytes. To better understand lymphoma, we have to...
