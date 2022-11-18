Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Dragged For ‘Hurting The Business’ With His WWE Matches
Shane McMahon was well-known for performing daring stunts in the ring. However, Rene Dupree recently explained why Shane O’Mac’s approach was damaging to the wrestling industry, even though fans enjoyed watching him perform. Rene Dupree alleged that Shane McMahon had little wrestling skills, and he hot-shotted his way...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship Over Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill officially has the AEW TBS Championship back in her hands. At All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship, taking out Nyla Rose. After winning the bout, Cargill is still undefeated in the promotion with a 42-0 record. To close out...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 21, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 21, 2022!. Opening up the show we get Kevin Owens, The Brawling Brutes, and Drew McIntyre. Owens says that he joined WarGames for one reason only – and that’s Roman Reigns. He said he has his eyes on taking Reigns’ championships. The Brutes and McIntyre hype up the crowd, saying they plan on destroying The Bloodline at WarGames, and taking the titles off the faction.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
Jack Perry On His Name Change: I Don't Think I'm Going Back To Just Jungle Boy
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry discusses the evolution of his name. When he arrived in AEW in 2019, Perry exclusively went by Jungle Boy, though Jim Ross often used his real name on commentary. As he continued to rise up the ranks in AEW, Jungle Boy kept his name. But in recent months, throughout his feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, he has been referred to as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear
Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.
411mania.com
Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
wrestletalk.com
Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match
There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Name Rumored To Return At WWE Survivor Series WarGames [SPOILER]
According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
wrestleview.com
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
PWMania
Jim Ross on Controversial WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Star: “He Was Unsteady, He Was Unstable”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross expressed his thoughts on Nathan Jones, who joined WWE in 2002 and made his television debut on SmackDown in 2003. Jones’ impressive physical condition and height of nearly 6 feet 10 inches were frequently praised by Vince McMahon.
