MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Homologous Recombination and Hereditary Cancer Variants in Biliary Tract Cancer
It was unclear if molecular therapy for biliary tract cancer (BTC) was heritable and practicable. Homologous recombination deficit had not been researched in BTCs, despite the description of links between BTC and BRCA germline mutations. In 1,292 instances of biliary tract cancer and 37,583 healthy controls without a personal or...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
ascopost.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Similar Across Different Socioeconomic Levels Among Patients With Pediatric ALL
Although socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were living in poverty and were treated with CAR T-cell therapy achieved similar overall survival and were equally likely to achieve a complete response as pediatric patients from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a new study published by Newman et al in Blood.
ascopost.com
Study Examines Potential Factors Leading to Recurrence of Cancers Caused by BRCA Mutations
Researchers have discovered the factors that may make breast and ovarian cancers associated with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations more likely to recur, according to new findings published by Shah et al in Nature Communications. These mutations are known to strongly predispose women to breast and ovarian cancers that have...
cgtlive.com
New Afami-Cel Data to Support BLA Submission in Synovial Sarcoma
Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel; Adaptimmune Therapeutics) has demonstrated continued clinical responses in patients with late-stage synovial sarcoma in the phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 study (NCT04044768).1. These new data were presented in an oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) annual meeting taking place in Vancouver, BC, by primary investigator Brian...
ascopost.com
Presence of Small Subclonal Populations of High-Risk Genetic Events at Diagnosis in Multiple Myeloma
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Lannes et al found that single-cell genomics could identify the presence of high-risk copy number abnormalities (CNAs) in small subclonal populations at diagnosis of multiple myeloma in many patients. The investigators stated, “Multiple myeloma is characterized by CNAs, some of...
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
FDA Approves New Treatment Option for Ovarian Cancer
On November 14, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), a novel antibody-drug conjugate for people with previously treated ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who no longer respond to platinum chemotherapy. It is the first new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer in nearly a decade.
ascopost.com
Coadministration of CD19- and CD22-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy in Pediatric B-Cell ALL
In a Chinese phase II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Wang et al found that the coadministration of CD19- and CD22-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells produced promising initial outcomes in pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with refractory disease, hematologic relapse, or isolated extramedullary relapse.
targetedonc.com
Camsirubicin Elicits Encouraging Safety/Efficacy Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Fifty percent of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma enrolled in the phase 1b study of camsirubicin and pegfilgrastim had stable disease. The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial (NCT05043649) evaluating camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma revealed 50% of patients to have stable disease (SD) with no drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity observed in any patient.
neurologylive.com
Continuous Subcutaneous Carbidopa/Levodopa Demonstrates Benefits in Parkinson Disease Motor Fluctuations, OFF Time
Over a 12-week treatment period, treatment with continuous subcutaneous carbidopa/levodopa resulted in significantly greater increase in ON time and reduced OFF time, while demonstrating a safe profile. Full results from the phase 3 M15-736 study (NCT04380142) of AbbVie’s investigational agent ABBV-951, a continuous 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa, was pubished...
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
physiciansweekly.com
Acute Exacerbation of Interstitial Lung Disease Associated with Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies
A clinical episode known as an acute exacerbation (AE), which can be fatal, can occur throughout the course of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Other than IPF, interstitial lung disease (ILD) has also been linked in studies to AE. Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated ILD (ANCA-ILD) patients’ prevalence, clinical characteristics, AE risk factors, and leading causes of mortality, however, have not been thoroughly documented.
MedicalXpress
Mutation analysis on tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center aggressive B cell lymphomas
A new research paper was published in Oncotarget entitled, "Mutation analysis performed on tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center aggressive B cell lymphomas." Comprehensive genomic analyses of tumor biopsies from patients with newly-diagnosed germinal center B cell (GCB) diffuse large B cell/high grade B cell lymphoma (DLBCL/HGBL) have...
Healthline
Type 1 Diabetes: FDA Approves New Drug Teplizumab That Delays Onset
Federal regulators have approved a new drug teplizumab that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes by at least 2 years. The drug, which is sold under the brand name Tzeid, is available for adults and children 8 years and older who currently have stage 2 diabetes. The drug...
MedicalXpress
Genetic analysis of the most common type of bladder cancer yields guidance on treatment options
A comprehensive genomic analysis in more than 200 patients with metastatic urothelial carcinomas may help inform how a patient would respond to immunotherapy, report UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers and colleagues. About 90% of urothelial carcinomas are bladder cancers. These results, derived from a computational model based on the initial molecular findings of the UC-GENOME study, are published in Nature Communications.
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy to be Assessed in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction Trial
SRD-001 is designed to increase expression and functional activity of SERCA2a, down-regulation of which is associated with all forms of heart failure. Sardocor Corp, a gene therapy subsidiary of Medera Biotherapeutics, has received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the FDA for SRD-001 for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
cgtlive.com
CT-0508 Demonstrates Cytotoxicity in Solid Tumors
CT-0508, Carisma Therapeutics’ chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) therapy demonstrated safety, feasibility, and clinical validation of its mechanism of action in HER2-overexpressing solid tumors in updated data from a phase 1, first-in-human study (NCT04660929).1. These data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting,...
