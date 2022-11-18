CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Similar Across Different Socioeconomic Levels Among Patients With Pediatric ALL

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Pediatrician explains when children with RSV need to be taken to the hospital
An early surge of respiratory syncytial virus is putting young children across the country at risk. Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez explains what symptoms require medical attention.
ABC News
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
studyfinds.org
New cancer vaccine successfully boosts immune system, shrinks tumors in mice
BETHESDA, Md. — An experimental cancer vaccine has successfully triggered significant tumor regression during lab tests on mice. The new drug offers hope that scientists are moving closer to an effective treatment for all forms of the disease, according to a team with the National Institutes of Health. Researchers...
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex rather than being confined to certain areas thought to affect social behavior and language. That's according to a new study -- lasting more than a decade and led by...
Essence
Hair Straightening Chemicals Could Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer For Black Women
Researchers examined 33,497 participants and found those who use hair chemicals frequently have the highest risk of developing uterine cancer. A new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health found women who have used chemical straighteners or relaxers could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer. The data is from the Sister Study, a robust research project led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 2% of Healthy Infants Hospitalized With RSV Before First Birthday, Study Finds
Dutch and British scientists, in a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, found that 1.8% of healthy infants are hospitalized with RSV before their first birthday. The scientists found that a majority of the infants hospitalized with RSV were younger than 3 months. About 1 in 18 infants hospitalized with RSV required treatment in the intensive care unit.
MedicalXpress
Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children
Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
ascopost.com
Comparison of Bevacizumab Durations in Front-Line Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In a European phase III trial (AGO-OVAR 17 BOOST/GINECO OV118/ENGOT Ov-15) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacobus Pfisterer, MD, PhD, and colleagues found no significant progression-free survival benefit with the extension of bevacizumab treatment from 15 to 30 months in patients receiving front-line treatment for stage IIB to IV ovarian cancer.
technologynetworks.com
Patterns of White Matter Connectivity Exclusive to Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms Identified
New study results from an international research team led by USC scientists have identified a signature pattern of white matter connectivity exclusive to the brains of autistic people distinct from that in the brains of people with developmental coordination disorder (DCD). Their findings appear today in Scientific Reports. Approximately 85...
labroots.com
Compound Produced by Pomegranates Could Help Fight Cancer
Since ancient times, scientific and anecdotal evidence has noted many health benefits associated with pomegranates propelling this fruit into the “superfood” category. Last year, Labroots discussed some of the immune-favoring properties of pomegranates, including anti-oxidant, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory activities. While no studies have established direct connections between pomegranates and the prevention or treatment of cancer, a recent report published in Immunity has provided some new evidence supporting this relationship.
spectrumnews.org
Autism genes converge on disruptions in social brain circuit
Atypical social behaviors are linked to dysfunction in a brain circuit connecting the prefrontal cortex and the thalamus, according to two unpublished studies of mouse models. This work adds to other evidence implicating cortico-thalamic circuits in social behavior and autism. Researchers from Hirofumi Morishita’s lab at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City presented the findings on Tuesday at Neuroscience 2022 in San Diego, California.
ER visits rise among kids for benzonatate cough suppressant overdose
Increasing numbers of young children are showing up in emergency rooms after accidentally ingesting the cough suppressant benzonatate, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday. Benzonatate is a non-narcotic cough suppressant first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1958 for children ages 10 and up. It works by reducing the cough reflex in the lungs and airways.
A New Study Says Dyslexia Is The Result Of Individual Genetic Makeup- Recently Finds Dyslexia Is Also Linked To ADHD
Most people never have to ask, "What is dyslexia." Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities, despite some believing it is rare. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the disorder affects one in five people. [i]
Some flu vaccine reactions might be a good sign for people with heart disease
People with heart disease who forego annual flu vaccination for fear of having an adverse reaction may wish to reconsider. New research finds individuals with high-risk heart disease who experience mild to moderate side effects are less likely to be hospitalized for heart or lung problems or die from any cause.
ascopost.com
Study Examines Potential Factors Leading to Recurrence of Cancers Caused by BRCA Mutations
Researchers have discovered the factors that may make breast and ovarian cancers associated with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations more likely to recur, according to new findings published by Shah et al in Nature Communications. These mutations are known to strongly predispose women to breast and ovarian cancers that have...
