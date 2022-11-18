Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Cowetan appointed to Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association board
Coweta resident, business owner and cycling advocate Chris Doane has been elected vice president of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association and will begin serving the organization on Jan. 1, 2023. Doane replaces Mary Anne Swanstrom of Huntsville, Alabama, who will begin serving as president of SORBA. The Board of Director’s...
Newnan Times-Herald
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, a day when people are encouraged to give to their local nonprofits that benefit the community. This year, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to Giving Tuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits of the area.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Newnan Times-Herald
Christmas lights going up at the Benton house again
For more than 30 years, Patty Benton and her family have lit up their house for Christmas. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, their house will glow again with Christmas cheer. The house, located at 155 Hannah Road in Newnan, will light up on the evening of Nov. 26 and will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta finds location for new public safety center
Coweta County has a location set for its proposed public safety training center, a location that was revealed at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. That location is on Ishman Ballard Road near Essie Mae Walker Road, revealed architect Joe Gardner, who works on a number of projects with the county.
Newnan Times-Herald
CTCA employee named ‘Healthcare Hero’ for the Southeast
A CTCA employee was named as one of five winners of a contest recognizing health care professionals who positively impact the lives of their patients. Etha Weems, Lead, Environmental Services, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan is the HeroesFIRST winner for the Southeast. Weems was among 450 of those nominated to represent each region of the U.S.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County man arrested in Jamaica, extradited to Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man was returned to Georgia by Jamaican police after 11 years on the run. The Jamaica Constabulary Force arrested 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey and accused him of overstaying his visa. He had been in the country since 2011 on a visa that was only valid for six months. Rainey was fleeing charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery in Paulding County.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
Newnan Times-Herald
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
henrycountytimes.com
Anonymous act of kindness sparks ‘angel’ search
Delores Benton of McDonough is looking for an angel. No, she’s not examining the skies for someone in a white robe, descending from above. Instead, she hopes to locate a stranger who helped to rescue her after a recent fall. “People who just, out of the blue, stop and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosting Turkey Giveaway in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Discount Mall on Godby Road in College Park. The giveaway will last until...
Newnan Times-Herald
Hot Toddies holiday show, album release party Dec. 8
It’s been a triumphant year for Michelle Malone with the release of her new album, “1977,” a song climbing the Americana chart and a successful stint with her California cover band, Canyonland. She’ll spend the last month of 2022 the same way she has for the last...
Newnan Times-Herald
Education Notes
Lewis Brown of Newnan has earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University. Brown is among more than 600 students who completed their degree requirements during the summer 2022 semester. Georgia Tech announces summer graduates. Area residents were among the approximately 1,660 undergraduate and graduate students awarded...
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year
JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts . • Support...
